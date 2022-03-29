ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, KS

Extreme Fire Danger issued for Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Fire Warning issued for Hood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hood The following message is transmitted at the request of Hood County Emergency Management. WILDFIRE - EVACUATE NOW Hood County has removed Tolar from evacuation orders. Lipan residents are still under an evacuation order as of 530 PM. Residents in the city of Lipan in northwestern Hood County are asked to evacuate due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. The main evacuation route is east on Highway 4 (Lipan Highway). This wildfire is located on the border of Erath County and Hood County and is spreading north/northwestward.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Dynamic Storm System Nearing

Red Flag warnings, wind advisories and severe storm threats are in the forecast on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A dynamic storm system brings strong south wind, increasing fire danger, and late-night thunderstorms into the area. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. Daytime highs are expected in the upper 70s near 80. South winds are likely at 20 to 35 mph, with some higher gusts near and west of the area. A wind advisory will be underway during the day on Tuesday and early evening for most of Northeastern Oklahoma. A red flag warning will also be required for locations to our west, including Osage and Pawnee county. A much larger area of western Oklahoma will be included in red flag warnings where critically high fire danger issues are likely to continue. Later Tuesday afternoon and night, storm chances will be increasing as a strong storm system nears the area.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 18:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-31 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with blizzard conditions possible at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast near Point Lay. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may cause areas of significant blowing and drifting snow. Plan on areas of reduced visibility and very difficult travel conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ritchie; Wirt; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RITCHIE...WIRT AND SOUTHERN WOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and northwestern West Virginia.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lapeer; Sanilac; St. Clair Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Sanilac, eastern Lapeer and St. Clair Counties through 745 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rochester to near New Baltimore to 15 miles south of Harsens Island. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Baltimore around 655 PM EDT. Richmond, Almont and Dryden around 700 PM EDT. St. Clair and Algonac around 705 PM EDT. Capac and Emmett around 710 PM EDT. Marysville around 715 PM EDT. Port Huron, Yale and Melvin around 720 PM EDT. Lakeport around 725 PM EDT. Peck around 730 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Anchorville, North Street, Goodland Township, Lynn Township, Amador, Brockway, Fort Gratiot, Avoca, Burnside and Fargo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening could produce critical or near critical fire weather conditions across much of the fire weather watch area. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to near 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lyon, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 012, 039, 055, 062, AND 067 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 001 and 012.Fire weather zones 039, 055, 062, and 067. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Fire Weather Watch FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...In NEZ206...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest. In NEZ210 Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin. In NEZ219...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 12 percent. * Impacts...Weather conditions could become favorable for rapid fire growth and erratic fire behavior. Fires may quickly become out of control.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE

