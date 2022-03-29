Untangling supply chains for those in need

© Photo courtesy Flexport

Susy Schoneberg remembers how hard it used to be to find a banana.

Growing up in Germany in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse offered first-hand experience with long lines and bare store shelves well before the COVID-19 pandemic upended global supply chains.

Now, as the head of shipping logistics company Flexport’s humanitarian arm, Schoneberg is working to help relief organizations get essential supplies to those in dire need.

“Even for myself after the wall came down, I was always very conscious of the fact that the opportunities that you have as a human depend on where you are born and which time you were born in,” Schoneberg told The Hill in a recent interview.

“Although ability is distributed, opportunities aren’t.”

Flexport was founded in 2013 to help companies track, coordinate, streamline and manage freight shipments and inventories. Schoneberg is the founder and head of Flexport.org, the company’s not-for-profit initiative to lower shipping costs and speed up deliveries for nongovernmental aid organizations, which regularly have to deal with limited budgets and high-pressure situations.

The venture capital-backed company grew rapidly before the coronavirus, though Schoneberg says the pandemic actually came with new opportunities for Flexport to expand its reach.

Flexport.org has also mobilized to help facilitate aid shipments for nearly 4 million Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion.

For Schoneberg, these are missions with deeply personal connections.

Born in the former East Germany, she grew up in the newly unified country as it struggled to find its economic footing. She said it was often difficult to get food and other basic goods as economic and business ties slowly began to form across the ruins of the Berlin Wall.

“Even getting access to a banana was really difficult,” she said. “There were long lines just in order to get fresh food.”

Schoneberg recalled one daunting incident where she struggled to find the medical supplies she needed during an emergency, a situation far too familiar for millions around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Schoneberg began her career as a children’s counselor, a move she said was born out of a desire to help people overcome the circumstances holding them back from stability. But she soon became frustrated with her narrow reach and sought to help more people on a larger scale.

“My impact was kind of limited. There were only so many children that I could talk to on any given day,” she said. “I wanted ways to scale my personal impact and how I could work on the causes that might be the reason for the problems they are facing.”

Schoneberg got a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Humboldt University of Berlin and in 2010 joined Deutsche Bahn, one of world’s largest shipping and railroad firms, as a business analyst. She moved to the states and landed in San Francisco, where she helped found Flexport.org in 2015.

Flexport.org offers three primary services meant to help facilitate shipments of food, medical supplies and other crucial aid: coordinating shipping logistics among aid organizations and shipping companies; a platform where companies can donate supplies; and tools for lowering the carbon emissions of the delivery. The initiative is also on track to receive more than $15 million from a GoFundMe campaign organized by actor Ashton Kutcher — one of Flexport’s founding investors — and his wife Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine.

The dual crises have drastically increased the demand for basic needs while severely limiting the supply.

Effective vaccines have curbed the seriousness of the pandemic throughout much of the world, but waves driven by new, more infectious variants have wreaked havoc on supply chains since the outset of the crisis.

The rapid rebound of consumer demand in the U.S. has also boosted pressure on supply chains as factories, shipping companies and warehouses throughout the world contend with shortages, hiring troubles and shutdowns imposed by their home governments.

Energy prices have also risen rapidly over the past year and spiked further during the run-up to the invasion, boosting shipping costs and creating long backlogs.

“We are still feeling the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain right now, and now we have a new situation evolving, which makes it even more complicated,” Schoneberg said. “Everyone has seen their favorite items sold out right now because the supply chains are really strange. Imagine how difficult it is right now for nonprofits to deliver these packages into a crisis zone.”

Schoneberg said the humanitarian shipments can be even more challenging as organizers are forced to adapt to quickly changing situations driven by the volatility of war, sending goods often to volunteers at “completely new locations with no warehousing and no supplies.”

“By them really knowing when something is arriving and what they should expect to handle, we can make those operations way more effective and help them to save money, which they can invest into their main program to reach more people.”

Schoneberg said the pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine have reinforced how waves in one part of the economy can show up across the world in unpredictable ways. It’s also a lesson she’s learned through a new hobby she picked up during the pandemic: surfing.

“If the event happened somewhere, it will have ripple effects somewhere else,” she said.