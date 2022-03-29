ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US looks to increase metals imports for EV batteries

By Saul Elbein
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OXEK_0espm5hM00
© Associated Press/Keith Srakocic

The United States will likely need to massively increase its reliance on imports of foreign metals if it is to meet the Biden administration’s goal of moving the country to mainly electric vehicles.

U.S. production of the key metals needed to make EV batteries is already only a small percentage of national demand, so increasing sales of electric vehicles to 50 percent of all new car sales by 2030 will require replacing one set of trading relationships — ones built on oil — for another.

Such a shift could see new nations — like Indonesia, Congo, Chile, Australia, Argentina and the Philippines — rise to achieve OPEC-like controlling positions over the global energy market.

Global battery demand could surge fifteenfold by 2030, with 55 percent of that demand going to commercial car batteries, 30 percent going to stationary batteries and much of the rest going to heavy duty transport, according to a study earlier this month from Rystad Energy.

The Biden administration says it is aware of the risks posed by depending on other countries for the nation’s energy needs — not least because China currently controls most processing and refining. Over the past few months, the White House has announced billions of dollars in investment to source and process more rare earth metals domestically.

“We’re going to need a significant increase in battery production to supercharge America’s clean energy future, which means we urgently need to build up our capacity to research, develop, manufacture, and market batteries right here at home,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a February statement.

Granholm was announcing the results of an Energy Department review of battery supply chains that largely focused on creating manufacturing facilities to make American batteries and supply chains to feed them.

But any upgrade to U.S. processing is going to have to consider that most of the raw resources are elsewhere.

Most electric vehicle batteries require four principal minerals: Lithium makes up 10 percent of the battery, cobalt 18 percent, manganese 25 percent and nickel accounts for 45 percent, according to the scientific journal Nature. The U.S. would need to acquire the vast majority of each from outside its borders.

Most of the world’s lithium supply — 74 percent — already goes to batteries, and Australia is by far the dominant world producer, turning out 55 percent of the global supply, virtually all of it from two clusters of mines in Western Australia. After that, major producers’ market share falls off steeply: next comes Chile at 26 percent, China at 14 percent and Argentina at 6 percent. Brazil, Zimbabwe and Portugal each control less than 2 percent.

But with lithium demand projected to hit 117.4 kilotons by 2024, according to Global Data, and possibly outstripping supply by 2 million by 2030, according to Rystad, a lot more is going to be needed.

The lion’s share of the unused reserves — 41 percent — lies in the highland salt flats of Chile, which with Argentina and Bolivia form the so-called lithium triangle. Australia holds 26 percent of the reserves, followed by China, the U.S. and Zimbabwe.

The relatively small amount of lithium in a typical battery belies its critical importance as a source of the ions that shuttle current across the battery. Like the other key materials, lithium is very reactive — a useful quality for the anode in EV batteries — which means it doesn’t occur stably in nature. But it dissolves well and is commonly obtained from brines, or the salt flats that the brines evaporate into.

Cobalt, one of the three metal oxides commonly placed as crystals in the cathode, which receives electrons in a battery, is found as a component of several crystals that form through volcanic activity in the earth’s crust.

In 2021, U.S. production was only about 11 percent of its domestic demand, while the largest amounts came from Norway, Canada, Japan and Finland, and 40 percent came from other sources.

The vast majority of global supply and reserves are in Central Africa’s Copperbelt region.

Far and away, the largest producer is the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 70 percent of global supply. That’s followed — very far behind — by Russia, Australia, the Philippines, Canada, Papua New Guinea, Madagascar, Cuba, Morocco, Indonesia and the U.S. itself.

None of the demand for these elements is set in stone, but nor is it likely to shift anytime soon. Scientists have been experimenting for a decade with sodium batteries, which would replace both lithium and cobalt. The batteries have an unfortunate tendency to explode after prolonged use, though a team at the University of Texas announced in December that they had solved that problem.

In part because of human rights concerns — particularly around the presence of child labor in Congolese mining — some battery companies like Tesla have announced that they will move off cobalt.

But even with those plans, cobalt production in 2030 is expected to hit levels two to three times higher than what the world produced in 2021, according to a study in American Chemical Society.

That will draw more heavily on global reserves — most of which, like production, are in Congo, which has 46 percent, followed a good ways back by Australia, Indonesia, Cuba, Philippines, Russia, Canada, Madagascar, China and the U.S.

Two other metals, manganese and nickel, are less well-known but equally critical elements of the electron-receiving cathodes of EV batteries.

Manganese makes up about a quarter of the typical battery by weight, and the United States has no significant supplies or production, with most of its existing capabilities going to the manufacture of steel.

Most American imports come from Gabon, Australia, Norway and South Africa, in that order. South Africa and Australia may be best placed to meet rising manganese demand.

Finally — and largest in weight, if not necessarily in importance — is nickel, which makes up the largest part, 45 percent, of the typical battery. The amount of nickel in a battery is directly proportional to how much energy it can store, and therefore determines an EV’s range, according to The Telegraph.

The U.S. met about 9 percent of its domestic demand in 2021, virtually all of it from the Eagle Mine in Big Bay, Mich., near Lake Superior. The U.S. met the bulk of its remaining demand with imports from Canada, which supplied 43 percent, followed by Norway, Finland and Australia.

The remaining 30 percent came from elsewhere — which makes sense, as none of the world’s biggest suppliers currently made that list. In terms of global production, Indonesia is far and away the world’s largest producer, followed by the Philippines, Russia, New Caledonia, Australia, Canada, China, Brazil and the United States.

“We have a huge gap between the reserves we have and what we actually need,” said Dave Banks of the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.

By “we,” Banks meant the U.S. and its treaty allies — which include Australia and its ample lithium deposits.

Banks noted that while China has solved that problem by locking down foreign supply chains, the U.S. can potentially do it through innovation that seeks to meet our manufacturing goals with the minerals present in the United States, “rather than looking for minerals that we don’t have.”

Comments / 0

The Hill
The Hill

522K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

395M+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Stellantis plans to build an EV battery plant in the US

Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler, plans to build an electric vehicle battery factory in the US. The news came out of an announcement Wednesday that the automaker would invest $4.1 billion on a new battery facility in Canada, along with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Battery#Canada#Vehicles#Ev#Opec#Rystad Energy#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
Country
Portugal
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy