Northwest, NC

911 calls from Northwest double homicide reveal 1 victim's mother discovered bodies

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 1 day ago
Three 911 calls made to Brunswick County dispatchers on March 6 reveal the two men who police say were shot to death at Crystal Springs Cemetery were found by the younger victim's mother.

"Somebody come help my baby," she said.

When law enforcement arrived on scene around 11 p.m., they found Desmond Malik Radford, 22, and Demetrius Gibbs, 29, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman who identifies herself as Radford's mother made two of the three calls to dispatchers that night.

"They’re laying on the ground," she said. "I’m scared."

This week:Northwest police continue to investigate double homicide; town offers reward for information

In the panicked 10:42 p.m. call to dispatchers, she said her son had gone out earlier to visit a friend at the cemetery and planned to go to the store. She said his girlfriend knew his phone's location and they thought he and his friend were just spending time together. When more time passed, she went to check on him, she said.

The caller said there were other cars at the cemetery and she's scared to get out of her car or approach her son.

Through the call, the woman repeats that she needs to call someone for help.

"Somebody got to come to me, my baby’s on that ground," she said.

The dispatcher says help us on the way, and the woman eventually places the call on hold to make another call.

Earlier coverage:'He was so young': Neighbors react after 2 Brunswick County men shot, killed in cemetery

Nearly 10 minutes pass and another caller dials 911. The man tells dispatchers he lives near the graveyard and describes the same scene: a mother screaming, a son laying on the ground and cars parked at the dark cemetery.

The dispatcher tells him help is coming.

During the call, the dispatcher asks if the man feels safe checking on the victim, and the call is disconnected as the man approaches the cemetery.

Another 10 minutes pass and the mother calls 911 again. She said she heard sirens but law enforcement hadn't arrived on the scene yet.

Crystal Springs Cemetery is located roughly half a mile off Blue Banks Loop Road in Northwest, behind a large field and down a gravel road across the street from Crystal Springs Baptist Church.

Northwest Interim Police Chief Scott Perez said the police department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the double homicide.

Perez said the men knew one another, and officials believe multiple shooters were involved in their slaying. Perez said the men were likely shot around 8:30 p.m., approximately two hours before they were found.

The town of Northwest is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, Perez said.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

