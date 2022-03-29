ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ben Davies likely to be fit for Newcastle clash after international withdrawal

By Tom Gott
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Davies is not expected to be sidelined for Tottenham vs Newcastle despite withdrawing from international duty...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Page
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Uk#Tottenham#Welshman#Spurs#Arsenal#The Argentine Fa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
90min

90min

68
Followers
1K+
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy