Energy Industry

US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
NEWRY, Maine (AP) — The race is on to produce more lithium in the United States. The U.S. will need far more lithium to achieve its clean energy goals — and the industry that mines, extracts and processes the chemical element is poised to grow. But it also faces a host...

Augusta Free Press

Earth Talk: Is gravity energy storage a battery killer?

Dear EarthTalk: What exactly is gravity energy storage and why are some environmentalists so bullish on it?. Gravity energy storage, whereby engineers harness the energy in gravitational forces by connecting the momentum generated to the electric grid, is a relatively new technology that could serve to revolutionize energy storage given its low carbon footprint and engineering simplicity. Pilot programs to test the technology and bring it to scale are already underway in Switzerland, Scotland and the United States. Environmentalists are bullish about the technology as a way to bolster energy reserves beyond intermittent clean energy sources like solar and wind, and to have a better way to store energy than in costly and environmentally problematic lithium-ion batteries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

LG announces a $1.7B ramp-up, 1,200 new jobs, at its Michigan EV battery factory

LG Energy Solution is investing $1.7 billion and creating 1,200 jobs at its existing EV battery factory in Holland, Michigan. The expansion of the factory will quintuple its capacity to produce EV battery components. The company made its announcement yesterday alongside the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Governor Gretchen Whitmer...
HOLLAND, MI
electrek.co

Elon Musk announces Tesla is working on new manganese battery cell

Elon Musk announced that Tesla sees potential in battery chemistry with a manganese-based cathode. The CEO reiterated that the industry needs to focus more on the battery supply chain down to the minerals. During a speech to Tesla Gigafactory Berlin employees following the delivery of the first Model Y made...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Electrify America Stations Will Repurpose Old VW EV Batteries For Energy Storage

Volkswagen has committed to becoming an all-electric vehicle company within the next decade, and its American branch immediately realized that two things needed to be done. With the VW ID4 going all-American in assembly by 2022, they needed all-American battery production to reduce supply chain woes, and a method of recycling their old batteries. The solution is a plan to use old batteries as energy storage solutions at VW's affiliated Electrify America stations, and the automaker's new Battery Engineering Lab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will develop more battery technologies to take VW into its all-American EV future.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Reuters

Inside China's electric drive for swappable car batteries

DETROIT/BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - A year ago Tesla dismissed the alternative path of electric car battery swapping as "riddled with problems and not suitable for widescale use". It seems Beijing disagrees. In fact, China is pushing hard for swappable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) as a supplement to regular...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Heliogen lines up Woodside for Australian concentrated-solar-power push

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - Bill Gates-backed Heliogen (HLGN.N) has secured funding from top Australian oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX) for a full-scale trial of its concentrated-solar-power (CSP) technology ahead of a planned push into Australia. Aiming to invest $5 billion in new-energy products by 2030, Woodside has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Smithonian

Mining Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries May Threaten Flamingos, a Study Finds

Lithium is a key material to help power phones, laptops and electric vehicles. The demand for it has increased by about 8.9 percent annually, per the Harvard International Review, and will likely continue rising as electric vehicles take over the roads as an attempt to curb carbon emissions and reduce the effects of climate change.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

San Diego Gas & Electric Orders Mitsubishi Power Emerald Storage Solution to Add Capacity for High Energy Demand

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 17, 2022-- San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), a regulated public utility that provides energy service to 3.7 million people, has awarded Mitsubishi Power an order for a 10 megawatt (MW) / 60 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage solution for its Pala-Gomez Creek Energy Storage Project in Pala, California. The battery energy storage system (BESS) will add capacity to help meet high energy demand, support grid reliability and operational flexibility, maximize use of renewable energy, and help prevent outages during peak demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
