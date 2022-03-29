CNY Inspirations: Hockey is grief

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The year is young and I look forward to what 2022 may bring. Last June I retired from ministry, specifically from Apple Valley UMC as their pastor. It was a bitter sweet time for me, but it was time. I had been with them for five years. I had planned to retire in 2020 but, well, we all know what happened - Covid. I am glad I stayed on, learning new computer skills, streaming on-line, and being there for them, pretty much virtually. As I conducted services from my home office, I gave them short, repetitive responses to our Call to Worship, made them suffer through my singing the hymns and got in trouble with Facebook by streaming hymns by recording artists. On the bright side, I found that people from across the country were watching, members who had moved away, others who simply found us searching for services and many who sent messages of missing church, or requesting prayers. Even those who never attend church, attended church. In the midst of it all, Covid offered up gifts. Communion was offered, asking them to use whatever they had, wine, juice, crackers, bread, all which I blessed via face book, and we shared together in the holiest of sacraments. I even received pictures of how people set up their communion elements. As I spent time preparing each service, I read the Bible, researched opinions on the meaning of what I read, and often learned new, sometimes, enlightening perspectives.

