ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

CNY Inspirations: Hockey is grief

By interfaithcny, Interfaith Works
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My friend invited me to see her daughters play hockey this past weekend. I know nothing about...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

52K+

Followers

40K+

Posts

22M+

Views

Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The next phase of my life

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The year is young and I look forward to what 2022 may bring. Last June I retired from ministry, specifically from Apple Valley UMC as their pastor. It was a bitter sweet time for me, but it was time. I had been with them for five years. I had planned to retire in 2020 but, well, we all know what happened - Covid. I am glad I stayed on, learning new computer skills, streaming on-line, and being there for them, pretty much virtually. As I conducted services from my home office, I gave them short, repetitive responses to our Call to Worship, made them suffer through my singing the hymns and got in trouble with Facebook by streaming hymns by recording artists. On the bright side, I found that people from across the country were watching, members who had moved away, others who simply found us searching for services and many who sent messages of missing church, or requesting prayers. Even those who never attend church, attended church. In the midst of it all, Covid offered up gifts. Communion was offered, asking them to use whatever they had, wine, juice, crackers, bread, all which I blessed via face book, and we shared together in the holiest of sacraments. I even received pictures of how people set up their communion elements. As I spent time preparing each service, I read the Bible, researched opinions on the meaning of what I read, and often learned new, sometimes, enlightening perspectives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Bangor Daily News

Orono playwright’s real life in ice hockey inspired his new play at Penobscot Theatre

“Hockey Mom,” the new production going up this weekend at the Penobscot Theatre Co. in Bangor, is Orono playwright Travis Baker’s most personal play yet. His previous plays that were produced at the theater, “One Blue Tarp” and “Hair Frenzy,” were both set in Maine, in Baker’s fictional midcoast town of Clara. But the story of “Hockey Mom,” also set in Clara, is one that’s taken directly from the personal experiences of Baker and his wife, Holly, as parents to two ice hockey-playing boys, Zane and Augi.
ORONO, ME
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspiration: Yes, I like St. Francis

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Sitting in my home office, I am looking at my statue of St. Francis of Assisi. I am not Roman Catholic, and my church does not have statues of saints. We don’t pray to saints and yet, well, I like St. Francis. Among other designations, he is the patron saint of animals. On or about October 4, I held a Blessing of the Animals at each church I’ve served. Animals came to be blessed, generally outside, and I blessed everything from dogs to cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, pictures of pets, and even stuffed animals. To me, animals are a wonderful gift from God. I shared stories of animals who were used for therapy, as guides, as those sensitive to seizures and more. Read about Oscar the cat by Dr. David Dosa. Each of our pets has been a gift waiting to be rescued. Go ahead, rescue one.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: There are cookies in Heaven

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. My mother celebrated life every day. She didn’t wait for birthdays to bake a cake and hung lights in her kitchen all year round. She believed in dessert. Daily. When my brother passed away last February, the lights came down in the kitchen. Desserts seemed to stop. There was “get some candy from the drawer” but the warm brownies and cakes were taking a break.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira baseball excited to begin season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are looking to battle for a sectional title this season. The Elmira baseball team is excited to begin their season on Wednesday. Express head coach Jason Manwaring says that the team has been putting in the work. “It’s a good mix. They’re hungry. They worked hard in the offseason […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny#Cny Inspirations#Syracuse University#The First Baptist Church
WETM 18 News

Corning lax players face-off in college

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a Corning Hawks reunion of sorts in college lacrosse. On Saturday, St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse surged past Manhattan College 15-9 at home in Olean. A total of six former Corning Hawks players are on the roster between both teams. Senior midfielder Cian Collins had the biggest stat of the […]
CORNING, NY
Warren Times Observer

Lakewood YMCA pickleball winners

The recent 11-team 4.0+ Mixed Shootout pickleball tournament at the Lakewood YMCA drew teams from the Buffalo, Rochester, Erie and Lakewood areas. Winners, pictured, from left, are: Michele Ognibene and Lucas Cherry, third place; Aditya Varanasi and Caitlyn Palas, first place; and Marlene Sandberg and Steve Bittinger, second place.
LAKEWOOD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Mets announce guest star for opening day

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Former New York outfielder Mookie Wilson will make an appearance at NBT Bank Stadium for the Syracuse Met’s opening day on April 5. Wilson will throw out a first pitch and will then sign autographs for fans on the concourse from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
MLB
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy