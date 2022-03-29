ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Fraternity, sorority members honored

By JOSHUA KEERAN
Delaware Gazette
 1 day ago

Ohio Wesleyan University’s fraternity and sorority members are being recognized by the Gamma Sigma Alpha National Honor Society for their collective grade-point averages in 2020 and 2021. Gamma Sigma Alpha recently announced Ohio Wesleyan’s inclusion on honor rolls for both of these years as part of its 2022...

