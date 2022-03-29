Cheboygan County school districts have millage proposals on May ballot

A few school districts around Cheboygan County will have millage proposals on the ballot for the upcoming May 3 election.

Wolverine Community School and Inland Lakes Schools will both be requesting voters approve district bonding proposals.

For voters in a small part of the county, Pellston Public Schools will be seeking a sinking fund millage renewal in May. The Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District will also have a career and technical education millage proposal on the ballot for voters to decide.

"Part of Hebron and Munro Township voters will be consolidated with Burt Township, so all of the voters for the Pellston Public Schools and Charm-Em (ISD) in Cheboygan County will be voting at the Burt Township Hall," said Cheboygan County Clerk Karen Brewster.

Brewster said the Ellis, Koehler, Mentor, Mullett, Tuscarora and Walker township halls will be open for the Inland Lakes Schools bond proposal voting. The Ellis, Mentor, Nunda and Wilmot township halls will be open for those who live within the Wolverine Community School District to cast their votes.

Wolverine Community School District is requesting voters approve the district borrowing a total of $7.3 million and issuing bonds in one or more series.

This funding could be used for building, completing or remodeling school buildings, including structures and other facilities, as well as furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping new and remodeled school buildings. These improvements could include heating, electrical, fire and school safety improvements.

The funding could also be used for preparing, developing and improving sites for school buildings, including structures, athletic fields and other facilities, as well as the purchase of new school buses. The school district can also purchase and equip its buildings for instructional technology.

The estimated millage for the bonds, under current law, is 3.1 mills, which equals $3.10 per $1,000 of taxable value on properties within the school district. This would be for a maximum of 30 years. The estimated simple average annual millage needed to retire this bond would be for 2.54 mills, which is $2.54 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Inland Lakes Schools is asking to borrow $29.5 million and issue a series of bonds for improvements to the district. The funds can be used for many of the same purposes Wolverine Community School's bond request can.

For the Inland Lakes' bond, under current law, the estimated millage will be around 0.21 mills, which is 21 cents per $1,000 taxable value on properties for 2022. This is no increase over the current millage being levied within the school district, for the current bonds.

The maximum number of years for the repayment of these bonds would also be 30 years, with the estimated simple average annual millage needed for repayment and retirement of these bonds would be 1.94 mills, or $1.94 per $1,000 of taxable values.

Neither the Wolverine or Inland Lakes districts plans to borrow from the state to pay the debt services on these bonds.

