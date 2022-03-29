ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan County school districts have millage proposals on May ballot

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLJn5_0espk41t00

A few school districts around Cheboygan County will have millage proposals on the ballot for the upcoming May 3 election.

Wolverine Community School and Inland Lakes Schools will both be requesting voters approve district bonding proposals.

For voters in a small part of the county, Pellston Public Schools will be seeking a sinking fund millage renewal in May. The Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District will also have a career and technical education millage proposal on the ballot for voters to decide.

"Part of Hebron and Munro Township voters will be consolidated with Burt Township, so all of the voters for the Pellston Public Schools and Charm-Em (ISD) in Cheboygan County will be voting at the Burt Township Hall," said Cheboygan County Clerk Karen Brewster.

Brewster said the Ellis, Koehler, Mentor, Mullett, Tuscarora and Walker township halls will be open for the Inland Lakes Schools bond proposal voting. The Ellis, Mentor, Nunda and Wilmot township halls will be open for those who live within the Wolverine Community School District to cast their votes.

Wolverine Community School District is requesting voters approve the district borrowing a total of $7.3 million and issuing bonds in one or more series.

This funding could be used for building, completing or remodeling school buildings, including structures and other facilities, as well as furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping new and remodeled school buildings. These improvements could include heating, electrical, fire and school safety improvements.

The funding could also be used for preparing, developing and improving sites for school buildings, including structures, athletic fields and other facilities, as well as the purchase of new school buses. The school district can also purchase and equip its buildings for instructional technology.

The estimated millage for the bonds, under current law, is 3.1 mills, which equals $3.10 per $1,000 of taxable value on properties within the school district. This would be for a maximum of 30 years. The estimated simple average annual millage needed to retire this bond would be for 2.54 mills, which is $2.54 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Inland Lakes Schools is asking to borrow $29.5 million and issue a series of bonds for improvements to the district. The funds can be used for many of the same purposes Wolverine Community School's bond request can.

For the Inland Lakes' bond, under current law, the estimated millage will be around 0.21 mills, which is 21 cents per $1,000 taxable value on properties for 2022. This is no increase over the current millage being levied within the school district, for the current bonds.

The maximum number of years for the repayment of these bonds would also be 30 years, with the estimated simple average annual millage needed for repayment and retirement of these bonds would be 1.94 mills, or $1.94 per $1,000 of taxable values.

Neither the Wolverine or Inland Lakes districts plans to borrow from the state to pay the debt services on these bonds.

Contact Features Writer Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

515

Followers

470

Posts

38K+

Views

Follow Cheboygan Daily Tribune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley School District rehires consultant for more work on proposed high school project

Quaker Valley School District officials are moving forward with plans for a new high school despite a pending denial from the Leet zoning hearing board. School board members unanimously voted March 15 to approve a new contract with Pittsburgh-based firm Thomas & Williamson LLC to provide professional consulting and program management services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Wolverine, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Cheboygan County, MI
Elections
County
Cheboygan County, MI
Cheboygan County, MI
Government
WNCT

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – School administrators have seen an influx of violent threats from parents during the pandemic, according to a recently released technical report from the American Psychological Association.  “This is a new problem,” a staff member who was surveyed wrote. “It used to be the kids. Now it is the adults.” The […]
EDUCATION
FOX Reno

Michigan school installs vending machine aimed at helping students read

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) — They have vending machines for everything. Now, they're rolling out book vending machines. Freeman Elementary School is the latest to install on in their school halls. "I love the look on their faces when they choose their book and they see it drop and to...
EDUCATION
WEAR

Santa Rosa County School District hosting Teacher Job Fair

MILTON, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School District is hosting a Teacher Job Fair on Saturday. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Bay K-8 School in Navarre. "The district is seeking professionals wanting to be teachers and join the Santa Rosa County District Schools educational team," the county says in a release. "School administrators will be there to meet, and interview interested educators and make conditional job offers onsite. All educator certifications, including alternative certification, statements of eligibility, or those interested in obtaining certification – including spring 2022 college graduates – are encouraged to attend."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Bus#Intermediate School#Millage#Inland Lakes Schools#Pellston Public Schools#The Burt Township Hall#Nunda
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School District starts spring intersession

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County students behind in school can take their spring break and turn it into grades springing up on a report card. The second intersession of the semester started as of Monday, allowing students who fell behind to catch up with their academics. it is...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

2 hour delay for Harris County School District due to weather

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – There will be a two-hour delay for Wednesday’s school start time for Harris County School due to forecasted severe weather. “The combination of predicted high winds and rain in the darkness of early hours make conditions hazardous for buses and therefore unsafe for them to be on the road transporting our […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
East Oregonian

Morrow County School District announces new boss

MORROW COUNTY — Mathew Combe will be the new superintendent of the Morrow County School District effective July 1 as soon as the school board gives its approval. The district office announced the decision to hire Combe in a Friday, March 18, press release. “After an exhaustive search, the...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Elections
WLOX

Jackson County School District set to debut electric school buses

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County School District is purchasing six new electric school buses thanks to a grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. The new buses not only benefit the environment, but they are also timely, as district leaders prepare to lose several million dollars in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WRBL News 3

Chambers County Schools to undergo district-wide restructuring

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Chambers County Board of Education has announced it will be moving forward with a district-wide restructuring within the school system. The restructuring will including merging existing schools, renovating and repurposing an existing campus, and the construction of a new high school. Officials said this restructuring plan was one of […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
New Haven Independent

City Scraps Unvaxxed-Employee Testing Mandate

Starting Monday, the the city will no longer require its unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing. Human resources chief Stephen Librandi informed all employees — including public-school employees — of the change in a memo distributed Thursday. Librandi asked employees to still update vaccination information into a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KPLC TV

Cameron Waterworks District 2 to raise millage rates

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cameron Waterworks District 2 is informing customers that it is planning to raise millage rates. The increase is expected to bring in an increase of $27,000, according to information from Waterworks District 2. A public hearing for the district will be held at the Waterworks...
HACKBERRY, LA
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

515
Followers
470
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy