Beaver, PA

Western Beaver presents 'Sweeney Todd'

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 1 day ago
Western Beaver High School invites you to attend the dark, witty and Tony Award-winning "Sweeney Todd" this weekend.

The School Edition of the popular tale of love, murder, and revenge, set in 19th century London, opens at 7 p.m. April 1. Performances continue 7 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 3.

Tickets are available in advance at www.showtix4u.com searching under "Western Beaver," or at the door. The cost is $11, general; $9 for students and senior citizens. Ticket buyers are advised the show has a dark, violent theme and is not appropriate for very young audiences.

The storyline: Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to 19th century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.

The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

