Dundee Superintendent Edward Manuszak is leaving at end of year

By Blake Bacho, The Monroe News
 1 day ago
Dundee Community Schools will have to find a new superintendent this summer.

DCS Supt. Edward Manuszak announced last Wednesday in a letter to the district's families, students and staff that he will be leaving his post at the end of the current school year to accept the position of Executive Director of Early Childhood for the Washtenaw Intermediate School District in Ann Arbor.

Manuszak's last official day will be June 30.

"It is bittersweet news to share, as all good things must end so too my time as your Superintendent," Manuszak wrote. "...I am very proud of the accomplishments we have had together; creating a comprehensive five-year District Strategic Plan (2017-2022), implementing a successful 1:1 Learning Initiative, passing the 2017 Bond and copmleting the facility upgrades, passing in May 2021 the five-year Technology Enhancement Millage, passing the November 2021 Non-Homestead Millage Renewal and Increase, surviving and thriving through a global pandemic, and most of all developing life-long friendships with the community of Dundee."

Manuszak was hired as Dundee's superintendent in July of 2016. Prior to that, he had been the assistant superintendent of instruction and student services with Bedford Public Schools.

In his letter, Manuszak wrote that his work in Dundee "is not complete".

"I will continue to work very hard over the next three-plus months to prepare the district for the upcoming Summer/Fall construction projects, continue to work on the next District Strategic Plan (2022-2023), and continue to work on the August 2, 2022 Bond request that addresses many of our district needs while offering a zero-mil increase to our community," he said. "The future is bright for Dundee!"

Manuszak encouraged anyone with comments, questions or concerns to contact him. He has also recorded a video expanding on his announcement. The link to that video can be found on the district website.

"Again, thank you for the opportunity to serve you over these past six years as your Superintendent," Manuszak said. "I am grateful for the opportunity and memories. Go Vikings!"

