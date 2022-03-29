ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County prosecutor: 'We need drivers to pay attention'

By Jay Hathaway
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogXXK_0espisZC00

As April approaches, Monroe County law enforcement officers want to remind people that it is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

According to Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael G. Roehrig, local roads have become more dangerous than they have been in years, and thousands of lives can be saved if people put down their phones and focus on the road.

“Every driver who gets behind the wheel has to realize that his or her actions – or failures – could claim the life of someone’s child,” he said. “We need drivers to pay attention to the existing avalanche of anti-distracted driving messages.”

Throughout the United States, distracted driving-related crashes cause an average of nine fatalities and over 1,000 injuries each day. In Michigan alone, the 2019 total for distracted driving crashes was 18,096 – with 70 fatalities. Those 70 lives were needlessly taken due to reckless and risky behavior by drivers who abandoned common sense and safe driving practices, Roehrig said.

According to Roehrig, there are three primary types of distracted driving impairment: visual, manual, and cognitive. Drivers who are not looking at the road are visually distracted. When a person takes hands off the steering wheel, such as to use a phone or touchscreen, he or she is manually distracted. Motorists become cognitively distracted when they focus their thoughts on something other than driving.

Deterring distracted driving due to cellphone use has been a primary goal for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The agency notes that reading or sending text messages while driving increases the risk of a crash by 23 times. About 10% of all fatal traffic crashes are caused by such distractions.

Additionally, younger drivers are more at risk for inattentive driving. According to a 2019 study, about 39% of high school drivers admitted to texting or emailing while driving. Perhaps even worse, Roehrig said, about half of the young drivers surveyed believed they can take their eyes off the road for up to six seconds before being at risk for a crash.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough recently announced a collaborative effort between his office, the Monroe City Police Department, and the Michigan State Police to join the “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All” campaign. While Roehrig said he fully supports this action, he added that distracted driving also requires efforts from the community, in addition to law enforcement.

Roehrig added that his office aims to be aggressive and seek justice against distracted drivers, especially if it results in an injury or fatality. His message and the solution to the problem are clear and simple.

“Ignore the phone and drive responsibly…don’t kill someone’s child,” Roehrig said.

Comments / 6

Related
10TV

Police: Missing Michigan woman believed to be in Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 74-year-old Michigan woman that was reported missing by the Bowling Green Police Department has been found. Police issued a statewide missing adult alert for Adrian Yates after she drove away from her Livonia home on Saturday and did not return. Yates suffers from memory issues...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Monroe County, MI
Monroe County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

2 found dead in Michigan home, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

DETROIT – Two people were found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside a Detroit home on Tuesday, WDIV Local 4 reports. The male and female hadn’t had contact with anyone for more than 24 hours. They were found around 11:30 p.m. in a house on Algonquin Street. There was a generator in the kitchen that wasn’t running when first responders arrived, but officials believe it had been on and ran out of gas.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

COVID-19 outbreak reported at 1 school in Oakland County

After five straight weeks of zero COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in Oakland County, one school is listed this week. After five straight weeks of zero COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in Oakland County, one school is listed this week. Pembroke Elementary in Troy had an outbreak involving three students. The Michigan...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Michigan State Police#Common Sense#Safe Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

2 more Monroe County ambulances donated to Ukraine

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A Monroe County ambulance company has donated two of its ambulances to Ukraine, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday. Finger Lakes Emergency Medical Services made the latest donation. AMR and Monroe Ambulance have also donated three ambulances, for a total of five donated ambulances from Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WVNS

Planned road closure for Route 20 in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – In Monroe County, County Route 20/Crowder Road will be closed for repairs from Monday, April 4, 2022 into the following week. The road will be closed at milepost 6.71 beginning at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, April 12, 2022. It is being closed by the DOH for a slip repair, according […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
The Monroe News

Monroe County History: The Civic Improvement Society cleaned up Monroe

Last year during Women’s History Month, I wrote about the good works of the Civic Improvement Society (CIS) of Monroe, which existed from 1901 to 1914, according to the article written by Joanna V. Brace entitled “The Power of Porch Talks: The Civic Improvement Society of Monroe, Michigan, 1901-1914” – which was published in the Fall 2001 edition of the Michigan Historical Review.
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

Last survivor from car struck Saturday dies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Monday. The driver whose family was killed in a Saturday crash in Fulton County has also died. Muriel Michael, 28, of Wauseon, had been hospitalized since the crash that killed her partner, Xavier Brown, their two children, Aurora and Riggs, and another child, Deklin Jankowski.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy