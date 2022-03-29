ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

An Illinois woman is tired of having ‘tacky’ shoes delivered to her address

WAMU
 1 day ago

UPS says a clerical error made Simone Boutet’s...

wamu.org

Comments / 0

Related
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Honored for Unending Devotion to Caring For Her Community

Have you ever looked at someone in your community and thought, how do they have the time to do all these amazing things for the place we live?. I often meet people that I am in awe of. Whether it be for the strength they show in life's hurdles, or all the hours they spend volunteering for community causes, some people truly give their all to make their community a better place to live. People just like this week's Hometown Hero, Amanda Klinefelter, Deputy Chief of EMS for the Shannon Fire Department.
ILLINOIS STATE
KISS 106

Indiana Toddler Naps and Nibbles and It’s So Delightful #sweetdreams

Sometimes, in life, we have to make tough decisions. I guess that is part of growing up and becoming an adult - being able to prioritize and make the right decision. There may come a time when you're faced with choosing between taking a nap and eating a delicious chocolate chip cookie. It feels like a no-win situation, doesn't it? On the one hand, you have this comfortable couch and pillow that are just cradling your tired body - and on the other hand, you have a homemade, straight-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie that is calling your name. If God forbid, you find yourself in that situation, what do you do?
INDIANA STATE
106.9 KROC

Phone Scam In Minnesota And Wisconsin Using Amazon To Fool People

There is a new phone scam that is hitting the Northland. It starts with someone telling you there has been a large purchase made on your Amazon account. We are being trained nowadays not to give personal information to a phone call if we think it is a scam, and that is how they play into you. They ask you to press 1, but we are being trained to ask for a callback number. This scam gives you one and tells you to call and they will straighten out this fraudulent purchase.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
WAMU

Judge rules in favor of Virginia students with disabilities on school masks

A federal judge ruled in favor of a group of students with disabilities who sued the commonwealth of Virginia over the lifting of mask requirements in their public schools. The plaintiffs in the case argued the executive order and the Virginia law making masking a matter of parent choice both interfere with their right to a public education under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Ups
1808Delaware

Noted Pastor To Deliver Commencement Address At MTSO

Special to 1808Delaware from the Methodist Theological School of Ohio. The Methodist Theological School in Ohio has announced that Rev. Grace Imathiu, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church, Evanston, Illinois, will deliver the 2022 commencement address. The commencement ceremony begins at 11 AM on May 21 in Dickinson Courtyard on the MTSO campus, 3081 Columbus Pike in Delaware. Guests are welcome, and tickets are not required.
DELAWARE, OH
WJTV 12

Mississippi legislators extend their time to finish work

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are giving themselves more time to finish their work. The three-month session was scheduled to end April 3, but negotiators missed deadlines to file final versions of tax and budget bills. The state constitution prohibits legislators from passing money bills in the final five days of a session. Under […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bottle/Can Deposit Bill Passes Iowa Senate

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill to make changes in Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law has made it farther in the Iowa legislature this year than any previous attempt. Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig guided the bill through Senate debate Tuesday before the upper chamber passed it 31 to 18. It will let grocery stores refuse bottle and can returns starting next summer and would increase the handling fee for redemption centers from one cent to three cents of every nickel deposit on a beverage container. The wholesalers that distribute beer and pop to retailers would be able to keep unredeemed deposits. Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill, saying there are only 60 redemption centers operating in the state and it will kill the redemption program. A slightly different approach is eligible for debate in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy