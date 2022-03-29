ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

By Keith Speights
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleModerna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though....

www.fool.com

Comments / 398

SMDH
1d ago

We're being treated as guinea pigs!! They've used the human population as a huge nanotechnology experiment! You're the collateral damage to their experiments. They DON'T give two 💩💩 who gets hurt or sick with it. And you're not even given a CHOICE!

Reply(52)
291
Janet clough
1d ago

so in other words, you scientist had this vaccine wrong to begin with. it takes years to come up with a vaccine. another Bill Gates ideal.

Reply(11)
139
John Magee
1d ago

Drug Companies should Not be making One Cent of profit on Covid drugs since the money is coming from the taxpayers. Should all be done at cost-period.

Reply(5)
89
Related
Motley Fool

3 Charts You Have to See Before Buying Moderna

Moderna expects to generate $21 billion in revenue this year. Investors should be careful not to assume that it can continue at current levels. The mRNA drug market, while growing, is likely to decline sharply in a few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Influenza#Europe#Motley Fool
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
SCIENCE
The Weather Channel

Coronavirus Doesn't Just Infect the Retina in Human Eye, But Also Replicates In It: Study

Though the COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus majorly causes infections of the respiratory tract, it also affects other organs of the human body such as the eyes and brain. While there is growing evidence to show that coronaviruses can enter the retina of the eye, German researchers have now shown that the virus can also replicate in human eyes.
SCIENCE
CNET

Who Is Eligible for a 4th COVID Shot?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for Americans age 50 and older. "Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What

These two cryptocurrencies soared last year -- but that doesn’t mean the movement will continue. Investment in these players today comes with a lot of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy