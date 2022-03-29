City continues to solar power project on Old Center Point Road

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As devastating wildfires rage on, nearly destroying the city of Carbon, support from people across the state poured in Saturday. Donations of food, water, clothes, and much more made their way into the small community, as the people of Carbon begin recovering from the fire. “It’s overwhelming, but in the […]
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As construction continues on Eau Claire Transit’s new transfer center in downtown, parts of the original project may be changing. Those changes center on the proposed housing and parking originally scheduled to go on top of the site. The original design of the new transfer...
Chadron - On December 15, 2021 the motor of the heating element in the Aquatic Centers integrated HVAC/Dehumidification system failed. City staff contacted the city’s on-call Trane service technician for support, and after inspection the technician ordered a replacement motor from the manufacturer. City staff immediately began implementing improvised...
Curious to know more about upcoming businesses and attractions in McKinney? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in McKinney below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
One of the things I saw/heard at the Steamboat institute Energy Conference was a remarkable PragerU video from a guy named Mark Mills which explains some of the very serious problems with massive expansion of "green" energy and the electrification of everything. I'm going to put it in this stand-alone blog note so it's easy to find and share. It's well worth 5 minutes of your time.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 998-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center, the largest single wind farm built at one time in North America, is now providing clean energy to Southwestern Electric Power Co. customers in Louisiana and Arkansas. Traverse is the third and final wind project in the North Central Energy Facilities...
Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – A planned public hearing for the town of Manlius’ new solar code has been moved to East Syracuse Minoa High School because of the large crowd it is likely to draw. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday March 23 at 6:30 p.m. If adopted,...
Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) will host a public barbecue party to celebrate the commissioning of the FPL Blue Springs Solar Energy Center, the second of its kind in Jackson County. It will be held at the solar site on Thursday, March 17, at 4:30 p.m. The address is...
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City this week approved the sale of about $5 million in general obligation bonds, with some of those funds earmarked for the construction of a new terminal building at the Mason City Municipal Airport. There’s been speculation in the community that...
As the floodwaters on McCoy’s Creek Boulevard rose throughout the day Thursday, the danger they posed became abundantly apparent. In the hours our team was on the scene, they had to call 911 twice to get help for drivers caught in the water. Hours later they jumped into the...
Throughout April, vehicles operated by Roadway Asset Services LLC will drive all roads within New Braunfels to collect data about road conditions, according to a city press release. The release said RAS is an Austin-based firm that provides asset management and mobile data collection services to local and state government...
Comments / 0