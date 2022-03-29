ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

City continues to solar power project on Old Center Point Road

 1 day ago

The city of Nashville has dealt with yet another financial issue pertaining to the solar panel array that is scheduled to benefit the city for about 20 to 25 years....

Panhandle Post

City of Chadron continues to work on Aquatic Center's HVAC problems

Chadron - On December 15, 2021 the motor of the heating element in the Aquatic Centers integrated HVAC/Dehumidification system failed. City staff contacted the city’s on-call Trane service technician for support, and after inspection the technician ordered a replacement motor from the manufacturer. City staff immediately began implementing improvised...
CHADRON, NE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Renovations to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of McKinney to be completed in August, plus more upcoming projects in the city

Curious to know more about upcoming businesses and attractions in McKinney? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in McKinney below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
MCKINNEY, TX
iheart.com

The problems with wind and solar power are not small

One of the things I saw/heard at the Steamboat institute Energy Conference was a remarkable PragerU video from a guy named Mark Mills which explains some of the very serious problems with massive expansion of "green" energy and the electrification of everything. I'm going to put it in this stand-alone blog note so it's easy to find and share. It's well worth 5 minutes of your time.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Traverse wind farm now serving SWEPCO customers

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 998-megawatt Traverse Wind Energy Center, the largest single wind farm built at one time in North America, is now providing clean energy to Southwestern Electric Power Co. customers in Louisiana and Arkansas. Traverse is the third and final wind project in the North Central Energy Facilities...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
