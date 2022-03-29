ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Broadway Grand Rapids relaxes COVID-19 protocols for theater-goers

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTI2G_0espdaX300

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Broadway Grand Rapids announced it would be relaxing some of its COVID-19 protocols.

Ticket holders will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test. Additionally, masks will no longer be required, but Broadway Grand Rapids said masks are strongly recommended.

In an email to ticket holders, Broadway Grand Rapids said the change comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance and current Kent County risk levels of COVID-19.

Broadway Grand Rapids notes that its protocols could change depending on evolving guidelines from health experts and government agencies.

The latest health and safety protocols can be found on Broadway Grand Rapids’ website .

At least two policies put in place at the beginning of this season will remain in effect.

First is the no bag rule which you’re only allowed to bring small clutches or bags required for medical or parenting needs into the theater.

Second, Broadway Grand Rapids will continue to use contactless ticketing. All tickets will be delivered digitally and scanned upon entry. Tickets can be saved onto a smartphone or printed off before the show.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
POLITICS
operawire.com

Opera Colorado Relaxes COVID-19 Mandates

Opera Colorado has announced new COVID-19 guidelines. The company noted that starting on March 14, Opera Colorado patrons will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine, a negative test, or wear a mask while attending Opera Colorado performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House or at other venues in the community.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 95.7FM

Who Runs The City?: SheRuns Returns To Grand Rapids

It's international Women's month, and girl power is the message. Grand Rapids is the home of many strong women who have made a difference in history including Ethel B. Cole, Eva M. Hamilton, and Anna Bissell. And these women walked so that the women of Grand Rapids in 2022 can run... in more ways than one.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Kent County, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Kent County, MI
Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Kent County, MI
Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Performing#Musical Theater#Broadway Grand Rapids
WOOD

Work for the West Michigan Whitecaps this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan Whitecaps are gearing up for opening day and they want you to play for their team! It takes hundreds of staff members to put on a great season for the fans and they need your help. If you are looking for a job for the summer season the West Michigna Whitecaps have you covered.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy