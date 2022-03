MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase that started Sunday night just west of the town of Riley was called off after it moved into nearby Clay County, authorities said. The incident began around 8:56 p.m. Sunday when Riley County police officers attempted to detain a 26-year-old man near the intersection of Lasita Road and Bala Road. The location was about three miles west of Riley.

