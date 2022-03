(Anita) The CAM boys track team is slated to start the season Tuesday at Bedford. Drew Ticknor is the new head coach for the Cougars following Todd Russell’s retirement. Ticknor has a strong crew to start off with. “We’ve got a good core of seniors and juniors returning from last year. We sent a lot of events to Des Moines last year and are hoping to do the same this year. We’ve got a good shuttle hurdle team that we are looking for big things from this year. Lane Spieker in the sprints and the long jump. We have a freshman in Kegan Croghan that I’m hoping to see some progress in the long jump and compete at every meet there. Cade Ticknor in the discus and Nolan Hensley is throwing the shot pretty well.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO