ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

81 NB closes after chain-reaction crash in Schuylkill County

By Nicole Rogers
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuDDT_0espWQOw00

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound is still closed Tuesday morning after a deadly pile-up in Schuylkill County involving more than 50 cars.

Pile-up reactions in Schuylkill County

Monday morning a snow squall led to white-out conditions and slick roads leaving drivers in a dangerous situation which then led to a multi-car pile-up. State troopers say more than 50 cars were involved in this major crash. Smoke was billowing from the scene.

Officials say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Some by ambulance and some via helicopter. The people who were not injured were taken to the Wegman’s Distribution Center in the nearby Highbridge Business Park and then taken to the Goodwill Fire Company in Minersville to be reunited with family members. Eyewitness News spoke with those involved in the crash . One woman says it was frightening.

“I couldn’t see anything I was just hearing banging around me. Then I heard a really loud boom that’s when black smoke came up from the tanker truck that blew up, that’s when I knew it was really bad,” said Lillie Weaver, Hershey.

I-81 northbound is currently closed from mile marker 107 to 119. There is a five mile detour that goes through Pottsville onto Route 61.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will continue to update you as information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Schuylkill County, PA
Traffic
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Minersville, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dead after crash in Berks County

PERRY TWP., Pa -- A man is dead after a crash in Berks County Monday morning. Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg said 22-year-old Jordan Smith of Tamaqua died after a crash in Perry Township. Another man, Randy Leh, 57, of Wyomissing was injured. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
ABC4

Triple-car crash blocks I-15 NB in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Kaysville resident waiting on a Carvana car delivery is about to get a rude awakening when they find out their vehicle was involved in a triple-car crash en route to home.  While Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) troopers are still working on cleaning up the site of the crash, I-15 northbound […]
KAYSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nb#The Goodwill Fire Company#Eyewitness News
MLive

Crash closes southbound U.S. 31 in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A crash closed U.S. 31 at I-96 near Norton Shores. A crash happened around 5:04 p.m., March 22 on U.S. 31, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. All lanes are closed, and drivers should avoid the area, Norton Shores Police Department said. Drivers should exit...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
WSET

Westbound US-460 in Bedford County closed for crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Motorists should expect delays on Route 460 out of Bedford County. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation says a crash has closed the westbound lanes of US-460 near Thaxton School Road. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m. Traffic is being detoured onto Thaxton School...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

2-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Route 22 In Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A crash has closed a portion of Route 22 in Westmoreland County on Monday. Officials say the driver of a tanker truck crashed into a PennDOT truck in New Alexandria. Police say there was entrapment but the driver climbed out on their own. Officials did not have any information on any injuries but did say the driver of the tanker truck was not hauling anything. Route 22 westbound will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Drug deaths remain high in Schuylkill County

In 2021, in Schuylkill County, 115 people died of drug-related causes, slightly fewer than 2020 but still too many, Schuylkill County Coroner David J. Moylan III said. “We’re still in the midst of a severe epidemic,” he said. His concern has prompted him to rule nearly half of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsWest 9

4-vehicle crash temporarily closes westbound I-20 in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The road has been reopened, according to TxDOT. ------------------------------------------------------------ TxDOT is warning drivers about a four-vehicle crash closing westbound lanes of I-20 in Reeves County. The crash took place on the west side of Pecos. At this time traffic is being detoured at exit...
WCNC

Multi-vehicle crash blocking 1 lane of I-77 NB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-77 NB past Clanton Road is causing heavy delays in the area. According to WCNC Charlotte's traffic anchor Chris Mulchay, officials are blocking one right lane as they investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NB US 151 reopens in Sun Prairie after motorcycle crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at West Main Street in Sun Prairie after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Dane County dispatch said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Initially, two lanes were closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened as of 3:12 p.m....
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy