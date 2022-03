Should Moody Street be closed again this summer to provide outdoor dining? The pros-and-cons of a closure to traffic is currently under debate. The Waltham Traffic Commission will ultimately decide if the street will close for a third consecutive year. To aid struggling restaurants during the pandemic, portions of lower Moody Street were closed in 2020 to provide outdoor dining areas since many did not have outdoor dining patios or other designated areas.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO