Ava, MO

Additional Charges For Ava Man Arrested For Child Sexual Misconduct

By Nate Hudson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAva, MO. – Since February of 2022 the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation on Ronnie Dollarhide, age 44 of Ava, MO regarding inappropriate contact with children....

