Indiana's unemployment rate continues record-breaking streak

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that in January, Florida’s unemployment rate remained 3.5 percent. In January, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the year to 3.5 percent, the same as it was in December, and continued to remain below the national rate of 4.0 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s revised historical data also now shows that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 14 consecutive months. In January, Florida’s labor force participation total was 10,448,000, greater than Florida’s February 2020 pre-pandemic labor force, and increasing by 318,000, or 3.1 percent, over the year. Employment opportunities have also been amplified as Floridians remain confident in finding meaningful employment. There were 8,067,500 private sector jobs statewide in January, an increase of 124,700 (+1.6 percent) from February 2020.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO