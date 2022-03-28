ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana's unemployment rate continues record-breaking streak

By IPB News
wboi.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana’s unemployment rate hit record lows for the third straight month in February at 2.3 percent as the state also recorded the highest number of people working in a private-sector job. Just about every employment metric headed in a positive direction in February. The unemployment rate fell 0.1...

www.wboi.org

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Annual Unemployment

The number of unemployed workers in the United States dropped to 6.3 million last month, from 6.5 million in January. The nationwide unemployment rate dropped slightly to 3.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The positive change in February (243,000 fewer unemployed people) was largely due to jobs added to the economy, as well […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

States with the Most Job Openings

Though by many measures the economy is still recovering rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. job growth continues to be strong. Still, many companies and businesses are struggling to find and hire workers as the number of unfilled jobs has hit a multi-decade high in recent months. There were 11.3 million job openings nationwide at […]
JOBS
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: Florida Unemployment Rate in January Continues at 3.5 Percent

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that in January, Florida’s unemployment rate remained 3.5 percent. In January, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the year to 3.5 percent, the same as it was in December, and continued to remain below the national rate of 4.0 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s revised historical data also now shows that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 14 consecutive months. In January, Florida’s labor force participation total was 10,448,000, greater than Florida’s February 2020 pre-pandemic labor force, and increasing by 318,000, or 3.1 percent, over the year. Employment opportunities have also been amplified as Floridians remain confident in finding meaningful employment. There were 8,067,500 private sector jobs statewide in January, an increase of 124,700 (+1.6 percent) from February 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia's unemployment rate held steady for January

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The unemployment rate in Virginia held steady for the month of January. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Monday that the rate stayed at 3.3 percent. According to a release, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 1.5 percentage points below last January’s rate. The labor...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama’s unemployment rate stays steady at 3.1%

Alabama’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.1% for the fourth straight month in January, the state Department of Labor said Monday. The rate represented 69,141 people without jobs compared to 90,390 in January 2021, when many businesses were trying to return to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state rate was better than then comparable U.S. unemployment rate of 4% in January.
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
REAL ESTATE
deseret.com

New poll: Utahns say paychecks are not keeping up with record inflation

Record-high U.S. inflation has been grabbing headlines for months, and higher prices across the board on goods and services are only escalating amid ongoing economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But according to a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey, most Utahns are feeling it very particularly...
UTAH STATE
Money

11 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Rose More Than 20% in a Year

The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
REAL ESTATE
World Economic Forum

Mapped: Gas prices in America at all-time highs

Gas prices in the US have sky rocketed to all-time highs, exacerbated by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prices have exceeded the $4 per gallon mark for the first time since 2008. Gas prices vary substantially from state to state due to differences in state...
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

How gas prices have changed in Wyoming in the last week

U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday, March 29, extending losses of nearly 7% on Monday. Fears of a drop in fuel demand after Shanghai’s COVID-19–related lockdown of roughly 26 million people have contributed to falling prices, along with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. On Thursday, March 31, members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies will meet to discuss a planned production increase of 432,000 barrels per day. The group is expected to modestly increase oil production beginning in May, despite...
WYOMING STATE

