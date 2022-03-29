ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Roman Abramovich seen at Ukraine peace talks despite reported poisoning

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsQgu_0esp8Yzl00

Roman Abramovich has been seen attending peace talks in Turkey between delegations from Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday, despite reports that he suffered symptoms from a poisoning attempt at an earlier round of negotiations.

The Russian oligarch was seen sitting in the front row as two teams sat down facing each other at the long table in the Turkish presidential office, footage showed.

Mr Abramovich’s attendance at the talks was confirmed by three anonymous sources with the knowledge to Reuters after he was seen in the videos talking to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan .

He was seen adjusting his headphones to listen to the president’s speech launching the peace negotiations, Turkish and Russian TV visuals showed.

Mr Erdogan is mediating the first face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia in more than two weeks for what he called “ concrete results and progress” in deescalating the tensions.

Confirming his presence at the talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Mr Abramovich was not representing Russia or part of Moscow’s official delegation.

It comes after it was reported that Mr Abramovich and some Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March.

He developed the symptoms of red eyes and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal and investigative news outlet Bellingcat.

The Kremlin has said Mr Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea football club and private investment company Millhouse LLC, took on an early role in the Ukraine peace talks but that the process has now been taken up by negotiating teams.

He is still reported to be interested in mediating despite the apparent poisoning incident in Kyiv.

It was alleged that the poisoning might have been orchestrated by Russian hardliners in an attempt to sabotage the talks.

The Chelsea owner suffered temporary blindness for several hours following the poisoning, but is said to have now fully recovered.

Ukrainian officials have attempted to downplay the poisoning reports.

Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, who was also one of the negotiators to suffer poisoning, urged people not to trust “unverified information”.

Another negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, said “there is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories”.

Following the reports, Ukraine’s foreign minister had warned peace negotiators not to eat or drink while participating in talks with their Russian counterparts on Tuesday.

“I advise anyone going for negotiations with the Russian federation not to eat or drink anything and preferably, to avoid touching any surface,” foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview on national television.

Mr Abramovich has been named by the UK as one of the Russian billionaires subject to sanctions designed to punish Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Poisoning#Russian#Turkish#Reuters#Kremlin#Ukrainian
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

US says Russian troops have been taken out by FROSTBITE, claims Ukraine is ready to take back cities and that Putin's forces are still stuck outside Kyiv with mounting evidence their invasion was poorly planned

Russian troops in Ukraine lack proper cold weather clothing and some have been taken out of the fight by frostbite, a senior U.S. defense official revealed on Tuesday. The official cited it as another example of how Moscow had failed to adequately prepare for the invasion of Ukraine, along with continuing fuel, ammunition and food shortages.
MILITARY
Page Six

Friends beg Putin’s lover Alina Kabaeva to persuade him to end the war

Friends of Vladimir Putin’s “Eva Braun,” Alina Kabaeva, are begging her to go to Moscow to persuade him to end the war — as she faces expulsion from Switzerland. “Alina’s female friends are begging her to fly to Putin and persuade him to end the war,” a source told Page Six. “He doesn’t seem to be listening to anybody, but perhaps he might listen to her.” The source added, “Putin is surrounded by rings and rings of security. Alina says she doesn’t know if she can get to him — and even if she does, she doesn’t know if she’ll be able...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy