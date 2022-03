Cadbury has reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10 per cent, passing the impact of soaring costs to customers as inflation continues to bite.Parent company Mondelez blamed an increase in production costs for the shrinking of its larger bars from 200g to 180g.The bars are still being sold at £2, despite the size reduction.We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costsMondelezUS-based Mondelez said the ‘shrinkflation’ – reducing the size of a product but keeping its price the same in order to improve profitability...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO