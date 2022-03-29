BITTER BLAST: Winter-like temps linger; tracking midweek thunderstorms

Winter-like temperatures are sticking across New Jersey for the next few days.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see mostly clear skies, but daytime temperatures will be in the low-40s.

Tonight will also see mostly clear skies, with overnight temperatures cooling into the upper-20s.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine, but clouds are expected to develop by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Rain is expected to develop by Wednesday evening, with overnight temperatures in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to warm up for Thursday, with daytime temperatures in the low-70s. The day is expected to start off sunny, but clouds and rain will develop by the afternoon. There is the potential for severe thunderstorms.

Friday should see clouds in the morning, followed by sunshine by the afternoon. Daytime temperatures are expected to be mild in the upper-50s and low-60s.