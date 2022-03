Harrisonburg utilities customers will soon have a new way to pay their bills online, as the city transitions to its new Citizen Self Service online payment tool. Those who choose to pay their bills online will now need to use their Customer Number located on their utilities bills starting in April. This number will allow customers to sign in through www.harrisonburgva.gov/water to pay their bill.

