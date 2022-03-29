ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAEA chief makes unannounced visit to Ukraine to launch safety assistance

By Francois Murphy
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
VIENNA, March 29 (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi visited Ukraine on Tuesday to start providing assistance including experts and equipment aimed at keeping nuclear facilities there safe in the midst of war, apparently without Russia's blessing.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Grossi has called on both countries to urgently agree a framework to ensure nuclear facilities, including the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl and Europe's biggest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, are safe and secure. read more

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Grossi has so far failed to obtain such an agreement or a three-way meeting with Ukraine and Russia such as one he wanted to happen at Chernobyl, which like Zaporizhzhia is held by Russian troops. He met their foreign ministers separately in Turkey almost three weeks ago. read more

"Just crossed the border into #Ukraine to start (the IAEA's) mission to ensure the safety and security of the country's nuclear facilities. We must act now to help prevent the danger of a nuclear accident," Grossi said on Twitter.

The IAEA said in a separate statement that it would start delivering assistance at Ukraine's request but the extent of that help was unclear since it also said Grossi would hold talks with senior Ukrainian officials on the aid, suggesting at least some details still needed to be ironed out.

The statement did not mention Russia.

"The aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment," it said.

The IAEA said it had drawn up "concrete and detailed" assistance plans for sites including Ukraine's four operating nuclear power plants and Chernobyl, where radioactive waste facilities operate near the now-defunct power plant that in 1986 was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident.

Additional reporting by Miranda Murray in Berlin Editing by Madeline Chambers, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘panicking’ in fear of revolution, as Russia admits deploying hypersonic missiles

Vladimir Putin is “panicking” over the prospect that his government could be overthrown by a Russian revolution amid his war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson said.The Russian president fears that civilians will also want the free press and free elections that Ukraine has had, the PM said.Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference that Putin is terrified that the Russian people will be inspired by revolutions – in Georgia in 2003, and Ukraine in 2004 – to revolt and demand democracy.Meanwhile, Russia has admitted to firing hypersonic weapons to destroy a missiles and weapons depot in western Ukraine.The “dagger” missiles, that can evade defence systems, were deployed for the first time during Russia’s invasion to target the underground storage site in the Ivano-Frankivsk region – an official said.Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defence ministry spokesman, has confirmed at a briefing that the Kinzhal missiles had hit the site – but Reuters news agency said it was not able to independently verify his statements.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

