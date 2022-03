There is no potential for the European Super League to be resurrected, according to European Club Association chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi.The breakaway competition collapsed within 72 hours of its official inception last April amid fan outrage and opposition from the football authorities, but its backers at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain convinced the project is not a failure and that the European game is in desperate need of reform.Al Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain who rejected invitations to join the league last year, says the prospect of revenues for clubs up by 40 per cent in the...

UEFA ・ 5 HOURS AGO