One of the biggest music festivals in the Hudson Valley is set to return this summer, and the Pleasantville Music Festival is once again looking for new music acts. The festival is bringing back its 'Battle of the Bands' contest in April. The deadline for submissions for the Battle of the Bands is April 13. The competitions will take place on April 23 and April 30. Three winners will be selected to perform at the festival on Saturday, July 9.

11 DAYS AGO