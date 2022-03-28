Ladies Firsts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Meaghan Branham
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we close out Women’s History Month and look forward to our Women’s Inspired Leadership Awards in May, we...

Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
actionnews5.com

First Lady Jill Biden to visit St. Jude this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Lady Jill Biden is set to visit the Bluff City this week. She plans to make a stop at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Friday afternoon. According to a news release, her visit to St. Jude will “highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers.”
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Minnesota

Tiny Minnesota Town Art School Renowned For Teaching Scandinavian Folk Art

MILAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Because of its size, Milan is one of those don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it western Minnesota towns. But if you take a closer look, you’ll find little treasures around every corner. “The best way to describe Milan is quirky,” said Ron Porep. “It’s small, but there’s just so much going on in this town.” During the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Milan Village Art School opened as a way to create teaching jobs for struggling artists. “This area is a big Norwegian immigrant area, so most of the classes we teach are Scandinavian in nature,” said Porep, the director...
MILAN, MN
TMZ.com

High School Runner Sucker Punched On Track During Race

Shocking scene at a high school track meet in Florida over the weekend ... when an athlete sucker punched a runner in the head during a race. The incident went down at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee on Saturday ... when witnesses claim the athlete in a black uniform was standing on the track as the runner in white and red was circling around and leading the pack.
KISSIMMEE, FL

