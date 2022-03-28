Ladies Firsts

MILAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Because of its size, Milan is one of those don’t-blink-or-you’ll-miss-it western Minnesota towns. But if you take a closer look, you’ll find little treasures around every corner. “The best way to describe Milan is quirky,” said Ron Porep. “It’s small, but there’s just so much going on in this town.” During the farm crisis of the 1980s, the Milan Village Art School opened as a way to create teaching jobs for struggling artists. “This area is a big Norwegian immigrant area, so most of the classes we teach are Scandinavian in nature,” said Porep, the director...

