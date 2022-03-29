Foggy start, mostly sunny and warm afternoon ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a mostly sunny and very warm day in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

We’ll have some areas of fog throughout the morning.

Daytime highs will warm up to the upper 80s.

Tonight, more fog will set in and temperatures will be in the 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will heat up to 90 degrees.

By the end of the week, a front will drop in. Scattered showers and storms will return.

Temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend.

Titusville sunrise (Anita Palmer)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS