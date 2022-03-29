ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Foggy start, mostly sunny and warm afternoon ahead

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a mostly sunny and very warm day in Central Florida.

We’ll have some areas of fog throughout the morning.

Daytime highs will warm up to the upper 80s.

Tonight, more fog will set in and temperatures will be in the 60s.

On Wednesday, temperatures will heat up to 90 degrees.

By the end of the week, a front will drop in. Scattered showers and storms will return.

Temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061LHW_0esnNUgn00
Titusville sunrise (Anita Palmer)

EYE ON THE TROPICS

Orlando, FL
