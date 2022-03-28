15 Bathroom Remodel Ideas That are Perfect for Big or Small Spaces

Just as the lyrics in everyone’s favorite Miley Cyrus (er, Hannah Montana?) song tell us, everybody makes mistakes—and that includes pro interior designer Nate Berkus. In a recent interview as part of his partnership with American Express and Dell, Berkus told us about an undertaking he definitely doesn’t regret: renovating the Lincoln Square Veterinary Hospital using the Business Platinum Card, which offers a $400 annual credit on Dell technology products. But he also expressed that he, too, has his fair share of design misgivings. “I made one mistake, years ago, in my own bathroom, where I put in this tile from Mexico in my shower; they were black and white triangles,” he shared. “It was the first thing I didn’t like a year later.” It’s fair to say that Berkus is no longer one for following trends.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO