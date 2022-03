Luke Vilsmeyer is one of hundreds of thousands of the United States military veterans to file a lawsuit against 3M. These lawsuits all center on what the plaintiffs claim were faulty earplugs that lead to hearing damage or loss. In a recent ruling, a Florida-based federal court ordered the company to pay the former Green Beret $50 million in compensatory damages. While this is not the first case that 3M lost, it does represent their second-largest payout in a long series of lawsuits.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO