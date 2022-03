The Town of Wellington will open a Municipal Services Building located at 8225 Third Street on Monday, March 14, 2022. This will create a one-stop-shop for residents and businesses to access Town services. Previously, services were housed in five separate buildings. The completion of this expansion project will increase resident and business access to local government services and improve organizational efficiency. The following services will be accessible at the new building: utility billing, special event permits, building permits, recreation registration, Planning and Building Department, Municipal Court Clerk, Town Administration, Town Clerk, Code Enforcement, business licensing, and more.

