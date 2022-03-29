ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth will attend Prince Philip's memorial service - Palace source

 1 day ago
A photo depicts Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, outside a pub in Windsor, near London, Britain, April 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth plans to join members of the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip on Tuesday, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The queen's health has been in focus since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. In February she caught COVID-19 and suffered mild cold-like symptoms and has since cancelled some in-person engagements.

Tuesday's event at Westminster Abbey in London is to give thanks for Philip's contribution to public life. He died aged 99 last April.

The source said the queen was currently planning to attend the service.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Michael Holden; editing by William James and Kate Holton

