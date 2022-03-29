Prince Philip memorial: Westminster Abbey service ends after Queen attends with Prince Andrew

A memorial for the late Duke of Edinburgh has taken place at Westminster Abbey from 10.30am today, Tuesday 29 March.

The Service of Thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey and saw a 1,800-strong congregation gather to honour Prince Philip ’s life.

The Queen arrived at the service accompanied by the Duke of York, who also walked her down the aisle in the abbey to her seat. He then took his own seat in the front row of the congregation.

The service came after the 95-year-old head of state pulled out of the Commonwealth Day service earlier this month due to mobility issues, and has previously spoken about her struggle to move.

Earlier reports said the Queen was “determined” to be at the service. The Palace said she was actively involved in plans for the service, with many elements reflecting her wishes.

