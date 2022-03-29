Twenty fines issued for breach of Covid rules over Partygate, Met says – UK politics live

10.59am BST

SNP says all senior officials and ministers fined over Partygate should be named

The SNP also says the announcement that fines are being issued over Partygate shows that Boris Johnson gave MPs assurances that were untrue. The party has released this statement from Kirsten Oswald , its deputy leader at Westminster.

Like the other main opposition parties, the SNP first called for Johnson’s resignation some time ago. It is now calling for all ministers and senior civil servants fined over Partygate to be named.

In practice, apart from Johnson, few, if any, ministers are likely to be fined. The Partygate offences were largely committed by officials.

Oswald says:

The confirmation by the Metropolitan police that the law was broken and initial fines have been issued expose Boris Johnson’s remarks that no parties were held or that the rules were followed as being flatly untrue. This damning development once again highlights the scale of rule-breaking at the heart of Boris Johnson’s corrupt government. While the public were following the rules imposed upon us all and making difficult sacrifices to protect each other, Boris Johnson and his Tory colleagues were breaking them without a care. The public will rightly want answers and accountability, and it is vital that there is transparency in this ongoing investigation and that must involve full disclosure of precisely who, among ministers and senior civil servants, is being fined for breaking the law. Boris Johnson should have resigned a long time ago over the boozy rule-breaking parties, but his ego and lack of dignity led him to desperately cling on. The reality is that the longer he stays in office the more lasting the damage will be.

10.47am BST

Sue Gray has just started giving evidence to the House of Lords common frameworks scrutiny committee. This is not one of Westminster’s more high profile committees and, as occasionally happens in parliament, it will be taking evidence from a witness without asking them about the one topic dominating the headlines. Gray conducted this Cabinet Office’s investigation into Partygate, but she is appearing today to talk about a matter she deals with in her day job, as second permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, with responsibility for the constitution.

You can watch the hearing on the parliamentary website - although, judging by the opening exchanges, you can probably find a more exciting way to spend the morning. In her opening spiel Lady Andrews , the committee chair, did not make any reference at all to the story of the day, and Gray has not mentioned it yet either.

The common frameworks programme is a mechanism for ensuring Westminster and the devolved governments implement powers repatriated from the EU in a way that avoids clashes.

Sue Gray giving evidence to Lords common frameworks scrutiny committee Photograph: Parliament TV

10.33am BST

Labour says Johnson responsible for law breaking at No 10 because 'culture set from very top'

And here is the official Labour party response to the news that 20 fines are being issued over Partygate, in the form of a statement from Angela Rayner , the deputy leader.

She also renews Labour’s call for Johnson’s resignation - althought in a more muted way than the Lib Dems are doing (Labour may be making more allowance for the fact that this seems unlikely to happen). But mostly Rayner focuses on her claim that Boris Johnson is responsible for law breaking at No 10 because “the culture is set from the very top”.

She says:

After over two months of police time, twelve parties investigated and over a hundred people questioned under caution, Boris Johnson’s Downing Street has been found guilty of breaking the law. The culture is set from the very top. The buck stops with the prime minister, who spent months lying to the British public, which is why he has got to go. It is disgraceful that while the rest of the country followed their rules, Boris Johnson’s government acted like they did not apply to them. This has been a slap in the face of the millions of people who made huge sacrifices.

10.24am BST

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says renews call for Johnson to resign after Partygate fines issued

Ed Davey , the Lib Dem leader, has renewed his call for Boris Johnson to resign in the light of the news 20 fines are being issued over Partygate. In a statement Davey said:

If Boris Johnson thinks he can get away with partygate by paying expensive lawyers and throwing junior staff to the wolves, he is wrong. We all know who is responsible. The prime minister must resign, or Conservative MPs must sack him.

10.21am BST

Partygate fines show Johnson is 'proven liar', says Labour's Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, says the Met announcement about people being fined over Partygate shows that Boris Johnson is a “proven liar”.

Many people will agree with Streeting. As the psephologist John Curtice wrote in the i last month , voters do believe Johnson has lied over Partygate. Curtice said:

According to Savanta ComRes, 65 per cent feel that throughout the furore the Prime Minister has either “only told lies” or at least that he has “lied more than he has told the truth”. In contrast, just 13 per cent take the view that he has “only told the truth” or “has told the truth more than he has lied”. Even among 2019 Conservative voters, only 23 per cent believe he has largely been truthful.

But journalists have been more reluctant to say categorically that Johnson lied over this because, although there is ample evidence that he said things about the scandal, including in the House of Commons, that were untrue, it is harder to prove that he did so deliberately and knowingly (the proper definition of lying).

Johnson has been asked about these events many times in the Commons, and generally his line has been that the rules were followed. He has claimed to believe that the events he attended were in keeping with the guidance . Subsequently he adapted this, and started telling MPs that he had been assured that parties did not take place, and that the rules were followed - implying someone at No 10 might have misled him. This is very hard to believe, because of the evidence that Johnson was told in advance that the party in the No 10 garden on 20 May 2020 was in breach of the rules, but perhaps Johnson has convinced himself that other advice took precedence. (Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s former chief adviser, says Johnson cannot distinguish between truth and lies.) Subsequently Johnson started claiming that he personally had not broken the rules. The Full Fact website published an analysis in January of one of the specific allegations about Johnson lying and found the evidence inconclusive.

9.37am BST

Earlier I wrote about how the Met announcement about the Partygate fines might be what journalists call a one-fact story. We’ve slightly more information than that, but not much. This is what we now know, based on the Met statement.

Twenty fines are being issued for breaches of Covid rules. But that does not mean 20 people are being fined. Some individuals could be getting more than one fixed penalty notice.

The people being fined have probably not yet been told, the statement implies. The Met says:

We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS.

“Begin to refer” implies that this process might take a bit of time. And the statement suggests that the Criminal Records Office has not yet started sending out the fixed penalty notices.

The Met says more fines may be issued. This statement gives no indication as to how many more people could be fined, but earlier this month it said more than 100 people were being investigated .

The Met says it will not say how many fines are being issued in relation to each of the 12 events being investigated - at least at this stage. It says:

We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.

9.23am BST

Full Met statement confirming 20 fines being issued over Partygate breaches of Covid rules

Here is the full Met statement. It says:

The investigation into allegations of breaches of Covid-19 regulations in Whitehall and Downing Street has now progressed to the point where the first referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPN) will be made to ACRO Criminal Records Office. We will today initially begin to refer 20 fixed penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations. The ACRO Criminal Records Office will then be responsible for issuing the FPNs to the individual following the referrals from the MPS. We are making every effort to progress this investigation at speed and have completed a number of assessments. However due to the significant amount of investigative material that remains to be assessed, further referrals may be made to ACRO if the evidential threshold is made. As it has for all fixed penalty notices issued during the pandemic, the MPS will follow the College of Policing Approved Professional Practice for Media Relations which states that “ Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.” We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.

9.19am BST

20 fines being issued for breached of Covid rules over Partygate, Met says

PA has just snapped this.

Twenty fixed penalty notices will be issued for breaches of Covid-19 rules following allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, Scotland Yard said.

9.13am BST

Good morning. It has been out of the news for weeks, but the Partygate scandal is back in the headlines today, with the Metropolitan police poised to announced that it is issuing the first tranche of fines to people attending parties at No 10 or in Whitehall that broke Covid regulations. My colleagues Aubrey Allegretti and Jessica Elgot broke the story last night.

It is still not clear exactly how today will play out, but it is quite possible that we’ll end up with what journalists call a “one fact story” - in the form of a short announcement from the Met saying that a certain number of fines have been issued. The Met won’t issue a full list of names and, although No 10 has said it will say if Boris Johnson gets issued with a fine, it is not committed to naming other people. And today’s fines will only be the start. The Met has already contacted more than 100 people who may have broken lockdown rules through Partygate, and earlier this month it said its investigation was widening. This process has a lot further to go.



But a one fact story can nevertheless be sensational, and confirmation that people are being fined for breaking Covid rules at No 10 would be hugely significant. When Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating the affair, published her interim “update” in January, she implied very strongly that the law had been broken - but she stressed that ultimately that was not a judgment for her. She said:

It is not for me to make a judgment on whether the criminal law has been broken; that is properly a matter for law enforcement.

Today any lingering uncertainty about whether or not the law was broken at No 10 is expected to be swept away. That, obviously, will revive questions about why Boris Johnson repeatedly assured MPs , and the public, that the rules were followed.

But whether or not No 10 will address these questions today is a different matter. If it does, we might move on to a two fact story. But, judging by what Will Quince, the education minister, said when asked about this on the Today programme, the government is stalling its response. Quince told Today:

I understand the public interest in the considerable upset caused. There’s no question the events that took place shouldn’t have happened. But I know you will appreciate it wouldn’t be appropriate for me to comment while there’s an ongoing police investigation.

Quince did concede that the parties “shouldn’t have happened”. But that was implicit in Johnson’s statement on MPs on 31 January, when the first Sue Gray “report” was published.

Here is the agenda for the day.

Morning: Boris Johnson chairs cabinet.

10.30am: Sue Gray gives evidence to the House of Lords common frameworks scrutiny committee. The common frameworks programme is a mechanism for ensuring Westminster and the devolved governments implement powers repatriated from the EU in a way that avoids clashes. Gray is giving evidence because, when not investigating No 10 partying, her day job is second permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, with responsibility for the constitution.

Around 10.45am: Peter Hebblethwaite, the P&O chief executive, gives evidence to the Scottish parliament’s net zero committee.

11.30am: Downing Street holds a lobby briefing.

11.30am: Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, takes questions in the Commons.

Afternoon: MPs debate a Labour motion that would force the government to publish government internal advice and minutes relating to the decision to give Evgeny Lebedev a peerage.

