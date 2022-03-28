ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Ridge, AR

Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. At a rank to be determined, the faculty member will teach courses in the music department and lead the choral program at WBU.

williamsbu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas...

williamsbu.edu

