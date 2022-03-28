Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. At a rank to be determined, the faculty member will teach courses in the music department and lead the choral program at WBU.

Hundreds of faculty members at Howard University in D.C. are threatening to go on strike next week. Angry about what they said is low pay for nontenured, full-time teaching faculty and adjunct professors, 150 nontenure track full-time teaching faculty and 200 adjunct professors, represented by SEIU Local 500, said they will walk out for three days beginning on Wednesday, March 23 — unless an agreement is reached.

