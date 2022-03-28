ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

TPAC details upcoming events including Travis Tritt, Weird Al

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – The Topeka Performing Arts Center’s Executive Director, Larry Gawronski, joined FOX43 to highlight the upcoming spring and summer events.

Performances on the way include country artist Travis Tritt on April 14, Weird Al Yankovic on Aug. 31, and the Chicago Comedy All-Stars on Sept. 24.

Will Smith, Chris Rock confrontation shocks Oscar audience

Gawronski said TPAC is transitioning from pandemic to endemic making it easier to book acts and put on shows. Gary Hobbs and Maria the Mexican, just recently added to the schedule, is a free concert. Residents can get four free tickets at the TPAC box office.

To see a complete list of events for TPAC, click here .

