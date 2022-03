Colorectal cancer is the second-most common cancer that kills men and women in the United States. Colorectal cancer happens when cancer cells develop and grow in the colon or rectum area of the body. Most colon cancers develop from polyps in the colon or rectum. A polyp is a growth of tissue that can turn into cancer. Screening tests can find polyps before they are cancer. Then they can be easily removed to lower your risk of cancer.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 20 DAYS AGO