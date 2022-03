The 2022 high school softball season will begin this week, weather permitting. Here are 15 Alliance-area players we think will make an impact this spring:. Made an instant impact as a freshman both at the plate and in the field. Batting in a run-producing spot, the right-handed hitter hit for average (.571), collecting 60 hits, drilled 25 extra-base hits (13 doubles, 4 triples, 8 home runs) and produced consistently with runners in scoring position (44 RBIs). Miller also fielded her position well and showed a strong and accurate arm. Her play helped the Dukes finish 22-7 and earn a berth in the Division II regional tournament.

