CHICAGO (CBS) -- J.R. Smith won two NBA championships during his 11-year NBA career, but then, he turned in his jumper for schoolbooks and a golf club. The 36-year-old returned to school and joined the North Carolina A&T Golf Team. This week, Chicago State Cougars golfers are competing against Smith at the Aggie Invitational. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to Cougar senior Kevin Bullington about meeting the former NBA star. "I think the biggest thing that like I saw is like, yes, he's won NBA championships. He has, I mean, millions of dollars or whatever. But he's just like another one of us....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO