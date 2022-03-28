ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

2022 Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference

unomaha.edu
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Center for Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Franchising at UNO and college students, young professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across the United States and Canada at the 10th Annual Midwest Entrepreneurship Conference. At the conference you will hear from great speakers,...

www.unomaha.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TechCrunch

Be an entrepreneur who leads with transparency

As an angel investor who funds promising startups, on occasion — and thankfully it’s rare — I’ve run into less-than-honest behavior. The point where “faking it” translates into stating untruths to investors, customers and oneself is the point at which ego and reality collide — and ego in some cases ends up as the winner.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
Columbia Daily Tribune

CC Biz Buzz: The essence of great business leaders and technology

For almost three years, business leaders worldwide have exhibited incredible resilience and persistence during the pandemic to come up with informed decisions and business solutions to sustain the global business economy. Faced with more complex business challenges, they have used advanced technology to achieve organizational goals and meet expectations of their stakeholders, including customers, employers and investors.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Associated Press

Square Announces Partnership With CodeBase to Boost Entrepreneurship in Scotland

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Today Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware solution for businesses of all sizes, and CodeBase, one of the UK’s largest technology start-up incubators, announced a partnership to provide entrepreneurs with access to Square’s payment ecosystem and APIs (Application Programming Interfaces). This...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AHA Enters VC Business, Looks to Seed Promising Health Startups

As healthcare undergoes its greatest transformation of the modern era, it’s clear that the monolithic system in place is crying for innovation, and venture capital (VC) funding is coming from some unexpected sources to spur innovation where it’s needed most in 2022. The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced...
HEALTH SERVICES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwest#Uno#Millwork Commons#Ne#Mwecomaha Com#Tragos Games Llc#Conference Website
Entrepreneur

Nine Steps To Establish A High-Performance Sales Engine To Drive Revenue Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. A growth venture that can build a successful sales engine and an effective go-to-market approach is rewarded with faster growth, customer success, and superior market share. Indeed, companies that have weak sales engines languish when compared to their competitors. A high-performance sales team helps companies generate revenue, achieve faster growth, ensure customer success, have long-term relationships with customers, build a customer-centric brand, and, at the same time, bridge the gap between the customer and product teams to improve the products. As such, here are nine key steps that entrepreneurs need to take in order build sales teams that can successfully scale their respective businesses:
ECONOMY
pymnts

Embedded Finance Streamlines Expense Management for EU SMEs

Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) have transformed the way businesses operate, serve customers, market products and even conduct research, resulting in increased productivity and improved efficiency, as well as significant bottom-line growth. But for the small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, Ivan Maryasin, co-founder and CEO of Berlin-based FinTech automated...
COMPUTERS
Billboard

Next Level NFTs: Gamified Tokens Popular Among Dance Artists, But Come With Demands

From Detroit to Berlin to the metaverse, electronic dance music has always had a symbiotic relationship with technology’s cutting edge. Now history is repeating itself as a mega-festival lineup’s worth of electronic artists — including stars like deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Claude VonStroke — have emerged as early adopters and innovators of non-fungible tokens. And some are pushing it a step further, unlocking the potential of NFTs to engage their audience though gamification.
THEATER & DANCE
itechpost.com

Actionable Steps for Launching A Tech Company

Every industry today integrates technology into its business processes. Because of this, the global spending in IT for 2022 is estimated to be at about $5.3 trillion. The demand for technological innovations has also prompted entrepreneurs to venture into the tech industry. But launching and running a company requires detailed planning and execution. If you are looking to start a tech company, here are some actionable steps to apply.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

Building a crypto economy that works for everyone

The rules of the economy are being wholly rewritten right under our noses, and distributed ledger technology wields the pen. That's the core contention of Sarah Grace Manski, an assistant professor with a joint appointment in George Mason University's School of Business and the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. While most mainstream conversations about blockchain confine themselves to specific applications—the investment potential of cryptocurrency, for example—it's the wider implications that draw her attention.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Freelancer marketplace Malt acquires consulting marketplace Comatch

Malt started as a marketplace that matches freelance developers, designers and other technical workers with companies looking for talent. The startup has raised quite a lot of money and has managed to attract 340,000 freelancers across multiple European countries. Originally limited to the French market, Malt has expanded to Germany,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Paris-based accelerator The Family sues co-founder Oussama Ammar

More specifically, Capital first reported that The Family suspects Ammar of diverting €3 million that was supposed to be invested in several startups through syndicates. TechCrunch has separately seen an email that confirms ongoing charges against Ammar. It was sent to people who transferred money in order to become shareholders in Stripe through a special purpose vehicle. The SPV was supposed to acquire Stripe shares through a secondary offering.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy