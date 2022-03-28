ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CBD tablet shows promise as new post-surgery pain reliever

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — CBD, or the second most prevalent active ingredient found in marijuana, has exploded in popularity in recent years. Its supporters claim CBD can help ease stress, improve sleep, and even relieve pain. While the validity of such claims is still largely up for debate, a new study by...

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 2

Benzinga

Most Women Use Marijuana To Relieve Stress, Men Choose Cannabis Flower Over Edibles, New Survey Shows

Healthcare technology company Veriheal announced findings from its annual Medical Cannabis Preference Report, a segmented survey of registered medical cannabis patients that illuminates which types of cannabis products are preferred by men and women and what product offerings patients most hope to see available in dispensaries. “Veriheal seeks to give...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WKRC

Managing pandemic pain without drugs or surgery

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – From headaches to back pain, it seems all of us have noticed that if you had pain before the pandemic began, it’s likely gotten worse. That’s exactly what Ira Waspe, who works as a dentist, found was happening. "It was just almost unbearable at...
CINCINNATI, OH
CNET

When the 4th Vaccine Booster Shot Will Be Available

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the pharmaceutical company is submitting research to the US Food and Drug Administration to get approval for a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Another course of the vaccine is "necessary" to keep infections at bay, Bourla said Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
#Pain Medicine#Chronic Pain#Pain Management#Pain Treatment#New York University#Nyu Langone Health#Oravexxtm#Md
WBUR

Two women share what it's like living with endometriosis

A year ago today, Boston University student Yaël Krinsky headed into surgery. After a decade of doctor's appointments and tests, she thought she had found what was causing her constant gastrointestinal pain. Or at least she hoped. As she prepared for the operation, she told her doctor that she...
BOSTON, MA
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EverydayHealth.com

Hip and Knee Replacement for People With Arthritis: ACR Proposes Changes to Guidelines

Considering joint replacement? You may be able to improve your chances of avoiding infections and disease flares-ups. The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) have released information on their proposed updated guidelines for adults who take disease-modifying medications ahead of elective total hip and knee replacements. Recommendations are specific to individuals who have inflammatory arthritis (IA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE); they include medications that were introduced after the last update, minor changes based on new treatment recommendations for lupus, and a shortening of the time period in which patients should go off certain medications before surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Freethink

Safer painkillers: A novel drug treats pain without killing people

Headache, a nearly universal human experience, is one of the most common complaints encountered in medicine and one of the oldest challenges in medical history. Treatments for headaches and migraines can be found in the Ebers Papyrus (1550 BCE), an ancient medical reference. The tome recommended physicians firmly bind a clay crocodile holding grain in its mouth to the head of the patient using a strip of linen (probably because applying pressure on the head can temporarily relieve headache symptoms). Now, some 3,000 years later, most of us reach for painkillers when we have a headache instead of a clay crocodile.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about rheumatoid arthritis and weight loss

Obesity and being overweight are known risk factors for rheumatoid arthritis. Also, while the condition can cause some people to gain weight, others experience weight loss. , people with obesity are more likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Weight loss can be a side effect of RA medication or a...
WEIGHT LOSS
deseret.com

These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection

The novel coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, though cases in the United States have reached their lowest levels since July 2021— the summer after vaccinations began. However: Experts recently told the Hindustan Times that people are experiencing different COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the omicron variant....
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds higher rates of newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes after infection with mild COVID-19

New research published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]), suggests a possible association between mild COVID-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The analysis of health records from 1,171 general and internal medicine practices across Germany conducted by Professor Wolfgang Rathmann...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Gallstone pancreatitis: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Gallstone pancreatitis is a painful and potentially life threatening condition where a gallstone blocks a person’s pancreatic duct. This causes digestive juices to back up and damages the pancreas. Acute (short-term) pancreatitis is the. cause of gastrointestinal-related hospitalizations in the United States. Gallstones cause around 35–40% of these.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Early signs of psoriatic arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis that can affect some people who have psoriasis. First signs can include joint pain and swelling. Early treatment can help prevent joint damage. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory form of arthritis that can cause pain and swelling in the joints. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

