CBD tablet shows promise as new post-surgery pain reliever

Considering joint replacement? You may be able to improve your chances of avoiding infections and disease flares-ups. The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) have released information on their proposed updated guidelines for adults who take disease-modifying medications ahead of elective total hip and knee replacements. Recommendations are specific to individuals who have inflammatory arthritis (IA) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE); they include medications that were introduced after the last update, minor changes based on new treatment recommendations for lupus, and a shortening of the time period in which patients should go off certain medications before surgery.

