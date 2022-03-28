ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘People are passing out’: 911 call describes moment Florida Spring Breakers overdosed

It was supposed to be a carefree Spring Break trip to South Florida for a group of college students, including cadets from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. The days of partying led to a mass overdosing where six people at a house party were hospitalized after being exposed to the lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl, hidden in cocaine four of the Spring Breakers ingested. Another two ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
TODAY.com

Spring breakers flock to tropical hotspots amid skyrocketing prices

Travelers are racing to tropical locations in record numbers despite higher prices, with Spring break getaway hotspots like Florida, Mexico and Hawaii up 211% from last year. The much needed escape comes with some concern after a group of young cadets overdosed in South Florida after buying cocaine laced with fentanyl, though Miami Beach police say arrests are down significantly from past years. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Miami Beach, Florida.March 16, 2022.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Breakers#Guns#Rowdy#Ap
Kait 8

Fentanyl suspected in overdoses of 7 spring breakers in Florida

Ukraine says at least 35 people were killed and 134 injured at a military facility near Lviv. 2 killed when car slams into outdoor diners at DC restaurant. Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLWT 5

Spring breakers experience travel delays at CVG while heading to Florida

HEBRON, Ky. — Spring break travel season has begun and will last for the next month. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) estimates around 650,000 passengers from mid-March to mid-April, which is 80% of 2019 volumes. Some travelers say they experienced flight delays and cancellations over the weekend. Several...
CINCINNATI, OH
WESH

New Smyrna Beach officials to discuss rowdy spring break crowds

The New Smyrna Beach City Commission has called a special meeting for Wednesday night to address rowdy spring break crowds. “If families want to visit our town and be guests in our community, we welcome them and hope they have a great time. However, unaccompanied juveniles roaming our streets and neighborhoods causing problems for our residents and businesses will not be tolerated. We are a family-friendly destination and will take whatever measures are necessary to remain so,” said Mayor Russ Owen ahead of the meeting. “If you dropped your child off in New Smyrna, it’s time to come get them.”
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
FOXBusiness

Best places to buy a beach home in 2022

Buyer demand for second homes spiked at the start of 2022 from pre-pandemic levels, according to a recent report from Redfin. The interest in second homes jumped in mid-2020, according to Redfin, in part due to the increase in remote work and low mortgage rates. One of the more popular...
REAL ESTATE
WSET

Disney World employees staging walkouts over Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - Disney World workers are staging walkouts in protest of the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida. The "Don't Say Gay" bill, otherwise known as the "Parental Rights in Education Bill," is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It bans discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-3 in Flordia's public schools.
POLITICS
cruisehive.com

There Are Now 22 Carnival Cruise Ships Back Sailing

Over the weekend, another Carnival cruise ship resumed operations which means there are now 22 ships in the fleet sailing since the cruise line first suspended operations over two years ago. The entire fleet will be back sailing by this summer. 22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service. 2022 is...
TAMPA, FL
Shropshire Star

Boy, 14, dies after falling from Florida theme park ride

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely after the incident. A 14-year-old boy has fallen to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, Florida. Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late on Thursday at Icon...
ACCIDENTS
KTVZ

Florida Gov. DeSantis vetoes new congressional maps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a rare disagreement with the Republican-dominated Legislature, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the state’s newly drawn congressional map and lawmakers will hold a special session in April to redraw the map. DeSantis said Tuesday that lawmakers appear to have focused more on requirements in the state constitution and not the U.S. Constitution. The veto puts more pressure on the Republican-dominated Legislature to approve a map and resolve any resulting lawsuits before the June 13 to 17 qualifying period for federal candidates. Florida is also creating a new 28th district because of growth in population.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy