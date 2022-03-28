Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

The New Smyrna Beach City Commission has called a special meeting for Wednesday night to address rowdy spring break crowds. “If families want to visit our town and be guests in our community, we welcome them and hope they have a great time. However, unaccompanied juveniles roaming our streets and neighborhoods causing problems for our residents and businesses will not be tolerated. We are a family-friendly destination and will take whatever measures are necessary to remain so,” said Mayor Russ Owen ahead of the meeting. “If you dropped your child off in New Smyrna, it’s time to come get them.”

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO