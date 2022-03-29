ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India plans Sri Lanka power project after China's is shelved

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaKh0_0eskXIz000

India signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands Tuesday in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean.

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who was visiting Colombo, witnessed the signing along with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gamini Peiris, the Indian embassy said.

In December, China announced it was suspending its own plan to build power plants on three Sri Lankan islands due to security concerns.

An Indian official said Tuesday he couldn’t confirm if the plants in the new agreement are to be built on the same islands earmarked for the Chinese project. The power source and other details about the projects weren't available.

India considers Sri Lanka, just across the narrow Palk Strait off India's southeastern coast, to be within its sphere of influence. The island nation is in the middle of a key sea route connecting East and West and is important to China’s ambitious “One Belt One Road” global infrastructure initiative.

India and China are rivals for influence in the region and have border disputes that have flared in recent years.

“It is kind of a substantial victory for India,” said Lynn Ockersz a senior journalist and foreign relations analyst in Sri Lanka.

He said it would put India in a position to influence Sri Lanka regarding policy decisions that might affect it.

The cancelled Chinese power plant project would have been near India’s southern coast.

Jaishankar was taking part in the BIMSTEC summit, a meeting on economic cooperation between Bay of Bengal nations Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

India also signed agreements on a maritime rescue coordination center and a fisheries project in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka faces daunting problems with debt and is enduring its worst economic crisis in recent memory with shortages of medicine, fuel, fertilizer and milk power. Daily power outages are lasting for hours.

The debt crisis partly stems from infrastructure projects that were financed with Chinese loans but are not making money. Sri Lanka's foreign reserves are dwindling while it needs to repay $7 billion in foreign debts this year.

It has approached both India and China for help. India provided a $1 billion credit line to buy essentials and $500 billion to buy fuel. China is considering a request for $2.5 billion in economic assistance but has been non-committal about restructuring billions in debt.

China and Chinese businesses have invested heavily in building a sea port, airport, roads and a port city on reclaimed land near Colombo harbor, which Sri Lanka’s government aims to develop into a financial city.

Sri Lanka’s government previously scrapped a plan to allow China outright ownership to land on the Colombo Port City. It instead provided 62 hectares (153 acres) on a 99-year lease.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin still wants to attend G20 in Indonesia and ‘has China’s backing’

Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed willingness to attend the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia as China said Russia was an “important member,” in a pushback to the potential pressure building up to expel Moscow from the Bali event for its war on Ukraine.Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in a news conference that Mr Putin is willing to travel to Bali in November to attend the G20 summit. She said Russia should not be expelled over the Ukraine invasion as G20 is an economic forum."It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, which is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Indian Ocean#Sri Lankan#External Affairs#Chinese
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Thailand
Country
China
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

593K+
Followers
144K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy