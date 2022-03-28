Where to find the best milk tea in Hong Kong

Speaking at her regular press briefing on Monday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says that for the purpose of eliminating any silent transmissions in the community, compulsory universal testing is still a very effective tool to use, and the government is still considering this exercise. Lam states that universal mass testing will provide the government with the basis to safely resume activities in the city and negotiate or discuss with the mainland the resumption of quarantine-free travel arrangements. Since this will be a mammoth exercise, the government says that they are still looking for the perfect time to execute. Lam says that the current compulsory testing order, or ‘restriction-testing declaration’ (RTD), in which residents in a restricted area are required to do the compulsory test at a certain time, provides the government with a very good reference as it identifies the extent of infection in that restricted community. Similar rules will apply if the authorities conduct the comprehensive universal test. Lam states that the recent drop in the number of cases detected in overnight lockdowns is due to the exemption granted to Covid patients who have already recovered from the virus within the past three months.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO