The Iowa House is proposing no increase to the Board of Regents appropriation next year, instead launching a $12 million scholarship program for new teachers and other high-demand jobs. “We want to incentivize our Regents to be partners with the state to help address the workforce shortage that we have,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said. […] The post House proposes $12 million for scholarships, but no increase for state university funding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO