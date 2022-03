Though men’s basketball in Ann Arbor was making a run of its own, it’s now sitting at home. But women’s basketball is having its best-ever season, thus far. As a 3-seed playing in the Sweet 16 against 10-seed South Dakota, the Wolverines were in a battle, down by two at halftime. But thanks to star Naz Hillmon’s 17-point performance, along with 14 points from Laila Pheilia and 10 points off the bench from Leigha Brown, the maize and blue took down the Coyotes, 52-48, earning a berth in the Elite Eight.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO