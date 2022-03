While classmates headed back to their hometowns, flew to exotic locations or bunkered down in Berkeley, Cal track and field had a different agenda. During spring break, the Bears toed the line at two separate meets: the Cardinal Classic at Stanford’s Cobb Track and Angell Field on March 19 and the Aztec Invitational, hosted at San Diego State’s Aztrack Sports Deck from March 25-26.

STANFORD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO